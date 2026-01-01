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Hasura x MongoDB: an API layer on your NoSQL data
tl;dr
Join us for a deep dive + demo on the new Hasura-MongoDB connector that that radically simplifies your NoSQL data access flow with Hasura’s underlying GraphQL technology. If you or your team use MongoDB, this is a session you don’t want to miss. Especially if: API dev cycles are slowing product teams OR microservice sprawl is causing data integration pains.
David Meleney
Senior Product Manager, Hasura
Martin Mark
Director, Product Design, Hasura
Highlights include how to:
- Rapidly ship GraphQL (and REST) APIs on NoSQL data in minutes
- Easily query between MongoDB collections
- Connect MongoDB data with other data sources, via a supergraph
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Highlights include how to:
- Rapidly ship GraphQL (and REST) APIs on NoSQL data in minutes
- Easily query between MongoDB collections
- Connect MongoDB data with other data sources, via a supergraph