Learn How Pipe Uses Hasura To Help Companies Grow On Their Terms
Pipe is a fintech startup that’s transforming how companies fund their growth by unlocking their biggest asset - revenue. Come learn how they’ve built a scalable and modern architecture, and how they’re using Hasura to easily create GraphQL APIs to ship features quickly. This webinar is for developers and architects trying to quickly solve data and API integration in modern apps.
What you will learn
Learn About Pipe
Discover how Pipe is unlocking a new asset class, the challenges they faced, and why they chose GraphQL for their API.
Architecture
Learn how they architected their solution and the benefits they gained by utilizing Hasura.
What’s Next
See where Pipe is headed next and their technical vision for achieving it.
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What you will learn
Learn About Pipe
Discover how Pipe is unlocking a new asset class, the challenges they faced, and why they chose GraphQL for their API.
Architecture
Learn how they architected their solution and the benefits they gained by utilizing Hasura.
What’s Next
See where Pipe is headed next and their technical vision for achieving it.