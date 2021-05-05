This event has concluded
The Brief
This 45 minute hands-on demo will walk you through the following:
- Introduction to Hasura
- Connect an existing SQL Server database to Hasura
- Perform high performance low footprint reads on SQL Server
- Real time queries and subscriptions
- Authorization rules
- Query optimization & data model evolution
- Caching
- Performance Monitoring
This webinar will be useful for teams who’re either looking to get started with Hasura or have been using Hasura with a different database like Postgres.
