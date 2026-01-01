Hasura Logo
Contact Us
hasura-header-illustration
This event has concluded
Hasura with SQL Server 101: A hands-on demo to create GraphQL & REST APIs in Minutes

Hasura with SQL Server 101: A hands-on demo to create GraphQL & REST APIs in Minutes

Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
Founder & CEO at Hasura
The Brief

This 45 minute hands-on demo will walk you through the following:

  • Introduction to Hasura
  • Connect an existing SQL Server database to Hasura
  • Perform high performance low footprint reads on SQL Server
  • Real time queries and subscriptions
  • Authorization rules
  • Query optimization & data model evolution
  • Caching
  • Performance Monitoring

This webinar will be useful for teams who’re either looking to get started with Hasura or have been using Hasura with a different database like Postgres.

View Recording
Loading...

Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!