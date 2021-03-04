SQL Server Support & Hasura 2.0

View Recording
Loading...
What you will learn
Come join us as we unveil the biggest release of our open source GraphQL engine since we launched! This webinar is for developers and architects tasked with quickly solving data and API architectures to unlock the power of their web, mobile, and integration projects.
Learn what's new in our announcement!
We’ll go over all the new capabilities in our v2 release:
Connect to multiple databases:
Commercial support for new databases, including SQL Server and Google BigQuery
Generate REST APIs:
Create GraphQL and REST APIs from one configuration
Enhanced Authorization:
Introducing the first GraphQL Gateway, providing authorization for all your GraphQL APIs, not just ones created in Hasura.
Hasura Cloud & AWS VPC Peering:
Connect your on-prem or private cloud to Hasura Cloud to create private, secure, connectivity to your existing data.
How To Get Started:
Resources to learn more and how to get our new demo app to easily get started