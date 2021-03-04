Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

SQL Server Support & Hasura 2.0
The Brief

What you will learn

Come join us as we unveil the biggest release of our open source GraphQL engine since we launched! This webinar is for developers and architects tasked with quickly solving data and API architectures to unlock the power of their web, mobile, and integration projects.

Learn what's new in our announcement!

We’ll go over all the new capabilities in our v2 release:

Connect to multiple databases:

Commercial support for new databases, including SQL Server and Google BigQuery

Generate REST APIs:

Create GraphQL and REST APIs from one configuration

Enhanced Authorization:

Introducing the first GraphQL Gateway, providing authorization for all your GraphQL APIs, not just ones created in Hasura.

Hasura Cloud & AWS VPC Peering:

Connect your on-prem or private cloud to Hasura Cloud to create private, secure, connectivity to your existing data.

How To Get Started:

Resources to learn more and how to get our new demo app to easily get started

