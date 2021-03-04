Hasura 2.0 is out! Sign up for our launch webinar to learn all the new features.
Events>SQL Server Support & Hasura 2.0

SQL Server Support & Hasura 2.0

Webinar | Mar 04, 2021 | 11:30 AM PT
Unveiling our new mission-critical features and improvements
Agenda
  • Come join us as we unveil the biggest release of our open source GraphQL engine since we launched!
  • This webinar is for developers and architects tasked with quickly solving data and API architectures to unlock the power of their web, mobile, and integration projects.
  • Learn what's new in our announcement!
  • We’ll go over all the new capabilities in our v2 release:
    Connect to multiple databases:
    Commercial support for new databases, including SQL Server and Google BigQuery
    Generate REST APIs:
    Create GraphQL and REST APIs from one configuration
    Enhanced Authorization:
    Introducing the first GraphQL Gateway, providing authorization for all your GraphQL APIs, not just ones created in Hasura.
    Hasura Cloud & AWS VPC Peering:
    Connect your on-prem or private cloud to Hasura Cloud to create private, secure, connectivity to your existing data.
    How To Get Started:
    Resources to learn more and how to get our new demo app to easily get started
  • Bring your questions to our live Q&A!
About the Presenters
Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
Founder & CEO at Hasura

