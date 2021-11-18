Register
Loading...
What you will learn
Join us for a live webinar to learn how Hightouch, one of the fastest growing startups in the reverse ETL & operations analytics space, implemented a complex hierarchical authorization system in Hasura with individual permission overrides and permission inheritance.
Hightouch maps hundreds of sensitive data sources from point A to point B, and authorization & access control is critical for their business.
Hasura has a granular role and permissions system to handle this that is capable of almost any scenario. Hightouch’s use case required a bit of engineering between the database and Hasura's permission system, which took them only 1.5 weeks with one developer working on it - this would otherwise have taken them at least 2-3 months!
Dive deeper into their story as we talk to their co-founder & CTO Josh Curl. If you can't make it, sign up anyway and we'll send over the link to the recording.
- Understand their auth model
- Dive deeper into Hightouch’s architecture & use of the Hasura authorization engine
- Hightouch has been built with Hasura from day 1 and has scaled rapidly - learn how Hasura has impacted their business