How Momentum Built a Secure and Scalable Multi-Tenant Application with Hasura

The Brief
In this webinar, attendees will learn:
Why Momentum decided to go with GraphQL instead of a shared REST API service
The importance of multitenancy and the challenges that arise when security is compromised.
Lessons learned from previous experiences in building a successful business from the ground up.
How to take advantage of Hasura's features like a role-based security model and web socket support to build a scalable, secure, and reliable application.
Join us for this insightful webinar to learn how you can build and ship fast without over-relying on backend engineers for API development or facing blockers between teams.
