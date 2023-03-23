Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

/

/

Contact Sales
This event has concluded
How Momentum Built a Secure and Scalable Multi-Tenant Application with Hasura
The Brief

In this webinar, attendees will learn:

Why Momentum decided to go with GraphQL instead of a shared REST API service
The importance of multitenancy and the challenges that arise when security is compromised.
Lessons learned from previous experiences in building a successful business from the ground up.
How to take advantage of Hasura's features like a role-based security model and web socket support to build a scalable, secure, and reliable application.

Join us for this insightful webinar to learn how you can build and ship fast without over-relying on backend engineers for API development or facing blockers between teams.

View Recording
Loading...
Let’s Connect
Check out similar events
Email
Subscribe to stay up-to-date on all things Hasura. One newsletter, once a month.
Loading...
v3-pattern
Accelerate development and data access with radically reduced complexity.