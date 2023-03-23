How Momentum Built a Secure and Scalable Multi-Tenant Application with Hasura

The Brief The Brief

In this webinar, attendees will learn:

Why Momentum decided to go with GraphQL instead of a shared REST API service

The importance of multitenancy and the challenges that arise when security is compromised.

Lessons learned from previous experiences in building a successful business from the ground up.

How to take advantage of Hasura's features like a role-based security model and web socket support to build a scalable, secure, and reliable application.