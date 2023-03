How Momentum Built a Secure and Scalable Multi-Tenant Application with Hasura

Are your developers still relying on a shared REST API service to build applications? Shared REST API services can significantly slow down developers (especially front-end teams) and cause reliability issues as you add new features or scale.

Hear from the co-founders of Momentum, a revenue workflow automation platform, as they share their experience of building a secure, compliant, and multi-tenant application from day one with scalability and re-usability built-in using Hasura. In doing so, they saved weeks of development time and avoided the pitfalls of using a shared REST API service.