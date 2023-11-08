See us at AWS re:Invent Nov 27 - Dec 1

How to effectively federate and govern microservices

What you will learn

In this session we will explore the developer challenges and market trends that are pushing backend developers to rethink the way they build and maintain microservices.

We also discuss the rise of GraphQL and why developers are turning to it over SOAP, REST and other API technologies and frameworks.

Lastly we'll look at the growing appeal of a supergraph architecture and finish with a deep dive on GraphQL performance and authorization.

