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How to effectively federate and govern microservices

How to effectively federate and govern microservices

Abstract

Microservices are essential for providing developer teams autonomy and enabling fast prototyping. However, that benefit comes with a lot of overhead in terms of managing, federating and governing the sprawl of services across teams. Join this session to discover new patterns and approaches to make microservices work for you in a way that supercharges productivity and speed of iteration.

Rahul Agarwal
Rahul Agarwal
Product Manager, Hasura

What you will learn

In this session we will explore the developer challenges and market trends that are pushing backend developers to rethink the way they build and maintain microservices.

We also discuss the rise of GraphQL and why developers are turning to it over SOAP, REST and other API technologies and frameworks.

Lastly we'll look at the growing appeal of a supergraph architecture and finish with a deep dive on GraphQL performance and authorization.

View Recording

Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!