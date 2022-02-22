👋Hasura Hosts Postman: Exploring the State of the API
Hasura EventsAll Events

Incrementally Adopting Hasura in a Multi-Tenant Healthcare SaaS App

In this talk, Adam Nazar (CTO, RxVantage) will do an in-depth walkthrough of the motivation behind migrating their existing custom, high-performance backend to Hasura. He’ll cover the challenges they faced, how they evaluated Hasura, the migration journey and the benefits they saw. He will then dive into how they use Hasura’s features to manage a realtime GraphQL API, implement complex permissions and the unique architecture required to run a healthcare SaaS application.

VIEW RECORDINGVIEW RECORDING

Loading...
Presented by
Adam Nazar
Adam Nazar
CTO, RxVantage

Similar Events

A Deep Dive into Data Federation with GraphQL Joins
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
A Deep Dive into Data Federation with GraphQL Joins
View Recordingright arrow
An introduction to REST connectors in Hasura
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
An introduction to REST connectors in Hasura
View Recordingright arrow
Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience
View Recordingright arrow

Start with GraphQL on Hasura for Free

  • ArrowBuild apps and APIs 10x faster
  • ArrowBuilt-in authorization and caching
  • Arrow8x more performant than hand-rolled APIs
Try GraphQL with Hasura
Promo