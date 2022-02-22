Incrementally Adopting Hasura in a Multi-Tenant Healthcare SaaS App

In this talk, Adam Nazar (CTO, RxVantage) will do an in-depth walkthrough of the motivation behind migrating their existing custom, high-performance backend to Hasura. He’ll cover the challenges they faced, how they evaluated Hasura, the migration journey and the benefits they saw. He will then dive into how they use Hasura’s features to manage a realtime GraphQL API, implement complex permissions and the unique architecture required to run a healthcare SaaS application.