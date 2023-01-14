Instant and flavourful APIs: Serving up endpoints faster than 2-minute noodles

Let's start by exploring a typical digital ecosystem and its component parts together. We'll take a closer look at the complexities that accompany any modernisation project and uncover different modernisation patterns, like microservices, a migration back into a monolith, or the classic lift and shift. We'll also discuss the risks and potential disruptions to your business so you can make well-informed decisions as you plan your end-state architecture and build a strategy for how to get there.