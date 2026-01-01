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Instant GraphQL APIs on Snowflake with Hasura
tl;dr
Data access is critical for modern applications, but data is increasingly being stored across many disparate systems. While Snowflake helps aggregate data sources, efficiently writing APIs to access Snowflake data is still a challenge. Hasura’s GraphQL data connector for Snowflake will let teams build a unified GraphQL API for all their Snowflake data sources within minutes and allows for data to be queried and joined from multiple sources outside of Snowflake.
Adron Hall
Senior Product Manager, Hasura
The Brief
Join this launch webinar with Hasura engineers and product managers to get a deep dive on this data connector:
- Snowflake Data Connector: overview & use cases
- Product Roadmap
- Technical Implementation
- Demo
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The Brief
Join this launch webinar with Hasura engineers and product managers to get a deep dive on this data connector:
- Snowflake Data Connector: overview & use cases
- Product Roadmap
- Technical Implementation
- Demo