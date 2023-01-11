🚀 Introducing Hasura GraphQL Data Connector for Snowflake. Read blog
Instant GraphQL APIs on Snowflake with Hasura

Data access is critical for modern applications, but data is increasingly being stored across many disparate systems. While Snowflake helps aggregate data sources, efficiently writing APIs to access Snowflake data is still a challenge. Hasura’s GraphQL data connector for Snowflake will let teams build a unified GraphQL API for all their Snowflake data sources within minutes and allows for data to be queried and joined from multiple sources outside of Snowflake.
timeJan 11, 2023
time10 AM PT
  • Join this launch webinar with Hasura engineers and product managers to get a deep dive on this data connector:
    Snowflake Data Connector: overview & use cases
    Product Roadmap
    Technical Implementation
    Demo

    Presented by
    Adron Hall
    Adron Hall
    Senior Product Manager, Hasura

