Instant GraphQL APIs on Snowflake with Hasura

Data access is critical for modern applications, but data is increasingly being stored across many disparate systems. While Snowflake helps aggregate data sources, efficiently writing APIs to access Snowflake data is still a challenge. Hasura’s GraphQL data connector for Snowflake will let teams build a unified GraphQL API for all their Snowflake data sources within minutes and allows for data to be queried and joined from multiple sources outside of Snowflake.