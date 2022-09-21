Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

Instant streaming APIs on Postgres, with built-in auth
Join this launch webinar with the Hasura engineers and product managers to get a deep dive on this feature:
  • Streaming subscriptions: overview & use cases
  • Streaming subscriptions vs. live queries
  • Technical implementation and performance benchmarks
  • Demo

If you are an application developer looking to build powerful user experiences on streaming data, this is an event you don’t want to miss.

