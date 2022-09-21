Instant streaming APIs on Postgres, with built-in auth

This event has concluded
Join this launch webinar with the Hasura engineers and product managers to get a deep dive on this feature:
- Streaming subscriptions: overview & use cases
- Streaming subscriptions vs. live queries
- Technical implementation and performance benchmarks
- Demo
If you are an application developer looking to build powerful user experiences on streaming data, this is an event you don’t want to miss.
