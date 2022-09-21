Announcing Instant streaming APIs with built-in authorization for new or existing Postgres
Instant Streaming APIs on Postgres, with built-in auth

GraphQL allows developers to “subscribe” to changes in their data and has made it easier to build real-time applications on dynamic data. Building on the popularity of the subscription feature, we are excited to introduce streaming subscriptions – a highly performant, scalable and efficient way to consume fast-moving or large volumes of data in Postgres as a continuous stream. Get a fast and secure streaming API on Postgres in minutes!
videoWebinar
timeSep 21, 2022
time09 AM PT
  • Join this launch webinar with the Hasura engineers and product managers to get a deep dive on this feature:
  • Tick
    Streaming subscriptions: overview & use cases
  • Tick
    Streaming subscriptions vs. live queries
  • Tick
    Demo
  • If you are an application developer looking to build powerful user experiences on streaming data, this is an event you don’t want to miss.

Presented by
Tirumarai Selvan
Tirumarai Selvan
Engineering Manager at Hasura
Rahul Agarwal
Rahul Agarwal
Product Manager at Hasura

