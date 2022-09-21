Instant Streaming APIs on Postgres, with built-in auth
GraphQL allows developers to “subscribe” to changes in their data and has made it easier to build real-time applications on dynamic data. Building on the popularity of the subscription feature, we are excited to introduce streaming subscriptions – a highly performant, scalable and efficient way to consume fast-moving or large volumes of data in Postgres as a continuous stream. Get a fast and secure streaming API on Postgres in minutes!
Webinar
Sep 21, 2022
09 AM PT
Join this launch webinar with the Hasura engineers and product managers to get a deep dive on this feature:
Streaming subscriptions: overview & use cases
Streaming subscriptions vs. live queries
Demo
If you are an application developer looking to build powerful user experiences on
streaming data, this is an event you don’t want to miss.