Java and the state of GraphQL

tl;dr

Join us for a comprehensive overview of the GraphQL Java ecosystem for building production-grade APIs. We’ll compare the different approaches within this space across dimensions like time-to-value, performance, and API quality. Code-first or schema-first, low-code or only-code, to generate or not to generate – we’ll do a deep dive into Netflix DGS, graphql-java, and Hasura to help you decide which strategies to keep and which strategies to leave behind on your road to success.