Migrate an OSS Hasura instance to Hasura Cloud

The Brief
What you will learn
-
Hasura Cloud uses the OSS graphql-engine as the base and provides a cloud offering on top of that. Broadly there are two benefits to move your OSS instance to Hasura Cloud.
-
Infrastructure concerns like number of instances, cores, memory, concurrent users, high-availability, realtime monitoring and tracing are taken care of, automatically for you.
-
GraphQL Server concerns like data caching, rate-limiting, regression testing, error monitoring are some of the features that will be useful at scale.
-
We will take an existing database running with Hasura OSS and connect that database to Hasura Cloud in a few steps and complete the migration process.
