Migrate an OSS Hasura instance to Hasura Cloud

Hasura Cloud uses the OSS graphql-engine as the base and provides a cloud offering on top of that. Broadly there are two benefits to move your OSS instance to Hasura Cloud.

Infrastructure concerns like number of instances, cores, memory, concurrent users, high-availability, realtime monitoring and tracing are taken care of, automatically for you.

GraphQL Server concerns like data caching, rate-limiting, regression testing, error monitoring are some of the features that will be useful at scale.