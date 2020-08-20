Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

Migrate an OSS Hasura instance to Hasura Cloud
  • Hasura Cloud uses the OSS graphql-engine as the base and provides a cloud offering on top of that. Broadly there are two benefits to move your OSS instance to Hasura Cloud.

  • Infrastructure concerns like number of instances, cores, memory, concurrent users, high-availability, realtime monitoring and tracing are taken care of, automatically for you.

  • GraphQL Server concerns like data caching, rate-limiting, regression testing, error monitoring are some of the features that will be useful at scale.

  • We will take an existing database running with Hasura OSS and connect that database to Hasura Cloud in a few steps and complete the migration process.

