Migrate an OSS Hasura instance to Hasura Cloud

Description

Hasura Cloud uses the OSS graphql-engine as the base and provides a cloud offering on top of that. Broadly there are two benefits to move your OSS instance to Hasura Cloud.

Infrastructure concerns like number of instances, cores, memory, concurrent users, high-availability, realtime monitoring and tracing are taken care of, automatically for you.

GraphQL Server concerns like data caching, rate-limiting, regression testing, error monitoring are some of the features that will be useful at scale.

We will take an existing database running with Hasura OSS and connect that database to Hasura Cloud in a few steps and complete the migration process.