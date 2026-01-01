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Model Level Authorization System for GraphQL with Hasura

Model Level Authorization System for GraphQL with Hasura

tl;dr

A hands-on demo and guide to Hasura’s Authorization Model for your GraphQL APIs.

Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
Founder & CEO at Hasura
The Brief

What you will learn

In this 30 minute webinar, Tanmai demos why and how you can easily build a model level authorization system with Hasura that is highly performant, while also being easy to write, audit & maintain.

  • What features should an ideal authorization model have?
  • Common Approaches to Authorization & how they stack up against our ideal wishlist
  • Why and how a Model Level Authorization system makes sense
  • Hasura authorization model demo
  • Advanced authorization techniques
View Recording

Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!