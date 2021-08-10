Model Level Authorization System for GraphQL with Hasura

This event has concluded
View Recording
Loading...
The Brief
What you will learn
In this 30 minute webinar, Tanmai demos why and how you can easily build a model level authorization system with Hasura that is highly performant, while also being easy to write, audit & maintain.
- What features should an ideal authorization model have?
- Common Approaches to Authorization & how they stack up against our ideal wishlist
- Why and how a Model Level Authorization system makes sense
- Hasura authorization model demo
- Advanced authorization techniques
View Recording
Loading...
Let’s Connect
Check out similar events