This event has concluded
Model Level Authorization System for GraphQL with Hasura
In this 30 minute webinar, Tanmai demos why and how you can easily build a model level authorization system with Hasura that is highly performant, while also being easy to write, audit & maintain.

  • What features should an ideal authorization model have?
  • Common Approaches to Authorization & how they stack up against our ideal wishlist
  • Why and how a Model Level Authorization system makes sense
  • Hasura authorization model demo
  • Advanced authorization techniques
