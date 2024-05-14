Overview of Hasura Cloud Console
WHEN
May 14, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual
tl;dr
Hasura Cloud is a fully re-engineered version of Hasura's popular open source graphql engine that gives you a scalable, highly available, globally distributed, secure GraphQL API over your data sources.
Join us for an overview of the Hasura Cloud Console. We'll walk through every you need to know to get started and be successful in your Hasura Cloud journey.
What we'll cover
- Getting started
- Connecting your database and querying with instant API
- And much more
Adam Malone
Solutions Architect, Hasura
Tristen Harr
Community Engineer, Hasura
Register
Let’s connect
Check out similar events