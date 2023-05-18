Ship faster with low-code APIs on MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle
Join us for an exciting product launch event as Hasura introduces three new data connectors for MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle – these new connectors simplify writing code and complex SQL queries. Now you can instantly create APIs (GraphQL and REST) for MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle.
Launch Event
May 18, 2023
9:00AM PST
In this virtual launch event with the product team, get a live demo showcasing the simplicity of using these connectors, and how they power joins across multiple data sources within a single query.
We’re also excited for a customer panel discussion with two leading development consultancies already using Hasura’s new data connectors. Hear how they’ve streamlined their API development to transform their customers' applications.
Don't miss out on this exciting product launch event! Register now to learn how Hasura's data connectors for MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle can help you build better, faster applications.
Agenda:
Keynote from Co-Founder and CEO Tanmai Gopal
Demo: Connecting and joining data from MySQL + Oracle
Customer Panel: Discover how development consultancies save weeks of development time for their clients