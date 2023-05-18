Ship faster with low-code APIs on MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle

In this virtual launch event with the product team, get a live demo showcasing the simplicity of using these connectors, and how they power joins across multiple data sources within a single query.



We’re also excited for a customer panel discussion with two leading development consultancies already using Hasura’s new data connectors. Hear how they’ve streamlined their API development to transform their customers' applications.



Don't miss out on this exciting product launch event! Register now to learn how Hasura's data connectors for MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle can help you build better, faster applications.



Agenda:

