Ship faster with low-code APIs on MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle

Join us for an exciting product launch event as Hasura introduces three new data connectors for MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle – these new connectors simplify writing code and complex SQL queries. Now you can instantly create APIs (GraphQL and REST) for MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle.
timeMay 18, 2023
time9:00AM PST
  • In this virtual launch event with the product team, get a live demo showcasing the simplicity of using these connectors, and how they power joins across multiple data sources within a single query.

    We’re also excited for a customer panel discussion with two leading development consultancies already using Hasura’s new data connectors. Hear how they’ve streamlined their API development to transform their customers' applications.

    Don't miss out on this exciting product launch event! Register now to learn how Hasura's data connectors for MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle can help you build better, faster applications.

    Agenda:
    Keynote from Co-Founder and CEO Tanmai Gopal
    Demo: Connecting and joining data from MySQL + Oracle
    Customer Panel: Discover how development consultancies save weeks of development time for their clients
    Q&A

Tanmai Gopal
Founder & CEO at Hasura
Erik LaBianca
CTO at Synaptiq.ai

