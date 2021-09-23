View Recording
What you will learn
Hasura’s GraphQL APIs are typically 2x-10x faster than hand rolled APIs (GraphQL or REST).
In this webinar, we’ll discuss how Hasura optimizes GraphQL API performance, how it scales and also walk you through how to easily set up benchmarks for your own workloads (including subscriptions).
The webinar will cover:
Query compilation
GraphQL queries are processed in a JIT compiler to create efficient queries that prevent N+1 problems
Authz predicate push-down
Authorization policies are compiled into data access queries, avoiding multiple trips, and resulting in a massive performance boost in production
JSON aggregations
Hasura avoids the cartesian product problem while fetching data from underlying systems by performing JSON aggregations in the upstream database itself
Caching
How Hasura caching works for public and private (session aware) GraphQL queries
Scale-up and scale-out
Get linear scalability, both vertically and horizontally, without any configuration
Graphql-bench
How to setup your GraphQL benchmarking suite to benchmark any GraphQL server
If you’re getting started with Hasura and GraphQL performance, the technical principles in this webinar will be a great starting point.
This webinar will be hosted by our founder and CEO Tanmai, so do bring any questions you may have!