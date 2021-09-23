In this webinar, we’ll discuss how Hasura optimizes GraphQL API performance, how it scales and also walk you through how to easily set up benchmarks for your own workloads (including subscriptions).

GraphQL queries are processed in a JIT compiler to create efficient queries that prevent N+1 problems

Authorization policies are compiled into data access queries, avoiding multiple trips, and resulting in a massive performance boost in production

Hasura avoids the cartesian product problem while fetching data from underlying systems by performing JSON aggregations in the upstream database itself

Get linear scalability, both vertically and horizontally, without any configuration

How to setup your GraphQL benchmarking suite to benchmark any GraphQL server

If you’re getting started with Hasura and GraphQL performance, the technical principles in this webinar will be a great starting point.

If you’re looking for an advanced performance optimization webinar,check out this webinar on GraphQL Observability to Diagnose & Improve Query Performance for your Hasura apps.

This webinar will be hosted by our founder and CEO Tanmai, so do bring any questions you may have!