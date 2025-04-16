Reliable AI Forum: Building Trust in Operational Intelligence
**Reliability is the single biggest barrier holding back enterprise AI adoption today. **
Working with enterprise data demands perfection. When analyzing operational workflows, processing cross-functional approvals, or handling compliance data, approximations and inconsistencies aren't just inconvenient -- they're deal-breakers. A single incorrect calculation can shatter trust and make production deployment impossible.
Enjoy the Reliable AI Forum: Data Agents #4, where we'll explore how specialized AI is achieving the reliability needed for enterprise adoption. Learn from Pando.ai's success with Fortune 50 companies, where their focused models and orchestration layer are delivering material impact on operational efficiency and headcount optimization.
This session will feature:
- A Fireside chat with Nitin Jayakrishnan, Co-Founder of Pando.ai on how they are building AI Teams to manage complex supply chains for the world’s largest brands. We will discuss how their composable agent architecture enables organizations to build reliable automation that outperforms generic AI solutions, and how accuracy is at the core of their value proposition to brands we all use every day.
- PromptQL Reliability Score: A demonstration from our AI Lab of how PromptQL evaluates and ensures reliability when working with imperfect enterprise data, from heterogeneous sources, providing operations leaders with confidence in AI-driven insights and recommendations.
- Live demos of AI agents that deliver the reliability needed for transforming discrete operational processes without requiring end-to-end system replacement.
- This event is designed for operations leaders, business efficiency executives, and technologists who understand that reliability isn't just an advantage—it's essential for realizing the transformative potential of AI in complex business environments.