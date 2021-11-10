Replacing Shopify in 4 weeks with Hasura and React

Cajoo is a French direct-to-customer delivery app that promises delivery in 15 minutes.It is one of the fastest growing startups in Europe that recently raised 40M$ in funding

They’ve replaced their ecommerce backoffice (Shopify) with Hasura and a custom web interface to provide faster response time to their users while improving the tech team’s velocity.

It’s worked so well for them that they then went on and replaced other pieces of their stack using the same architecture: their Warehouse Management System as well as Courier Apps teams have followed the same patterns.

They’ve replatformed their customer & courier mobile apps and their warehouse admin app to use Hasura with React Native powering the front-end.The whole project took just four weeks and a team of 3 developers!

In this webinar we speak to their CTO to learn about their migration to Hasura and how it has allowed them to scale fast. We’ll cover: