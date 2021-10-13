An introduction to REST connectors in Hasura

Hasura has had the ability to integrate with existing REST APIs through actions for quite sometime, but this step always required a form of middleware proxying and transforming the request. With Action, Event, and CRON Transforms, you can now integrate directly with REST APIs by transforming the request and response, eliminating the need for proxy servers.



In this webinar we’ll have a look at the problem REST connectors are solving, and how to write them from scratch. We’ll look at common use cases, how to find existing ones in the Data Hub, and how to use this great new feature to write more domain code and less glue code.



Together we will: