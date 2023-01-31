Scaling a real-time application: Lineup Ninja's migration journey from Firebase to Hasura

Gordon is the technical founder of Lineup Ninja. He started his career over 20 years ago as a Solaris sysadmin and worked various infrastructure and development roles at blue chip organizations on the way to becoming an architect for video streaming platforms. He embarked on the entrepreneurial journey in 2017, joining with a friend to bootstrap Lineup Ninja. Gordon has worked closely with Hasura since 2018 and has previously spoken at Hasura Con and on the Community Call.