Combining Snowflake and PostgreSQL to build low-latency apps on historical data insights - APCJ

Snowflake’s new Hybrid Tables feature is designed to let customers build transactional apps directly on Snowflake. However, in some situations, users might prefer to sync Snowflake data to a dedicated transactional database like PostgreSQL for their low-latency workloads. In this webinar, we will show how you can surface historical insights from Snowflake via a transactional PostgreSQL layer to power real-time personalization in your apps. We will demo how Hasura and data APIs radically simplify this analytical + transactional architecture.