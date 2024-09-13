Hasura Data Delivery Network is now GA - Read the release blog
Hasura Logo

/

/

Contact Us
hasura-header-illustration
Testing webinar: Add to calendar and access link

Testing webinar: Add to calendar and access link

WHEN
Sep 13, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event

As microservices and decentralized architectures continue to rise, the challenges of governance, compliance, and collaboration around data access have become increasingly complex. Metadata-driven approaches are emerging as the key to addressing these issues head-on.

Join us for a virtual fireside chat with Kenneth Stott, former data architecture executive at a Fortune 50 Bank, and Tanmai Gopal, CEO and co-founder of Hasura. Ken will share his real-world experience in tackling these challenges and explain why metadata-driven data access is essential for solving governance problems—and why Hasura is at the forefront of this movement.

Don’t miss this insightful discussion on the future of data access and the critical role of metadata, featuring Hasura’s innovative solutions. Time permitting, we’ll also provide a brief showcase of the newly launched Hasura DDN.

Zack
Director, Revenue Marketing - Hasura

This is an exclusive event. We are limiting participation to ensure an intimate and interactive discussion among enterprise architects and data infrastructure leaders. RSVP now!

Register
Let’s connect
Check out similar events
2024 Edition

The GraphQL Handbook

A GraphQL Handbook for developers and architects to help plan your GraphQL adoption journey.
The GraphQL Handbook

Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!