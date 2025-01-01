The AI Transformation Blueprint with Trustworthy AI on Real Data

Would you trust an AI system tied to your enterprise data with mission-critical decisions? In the opening keynote, Tanmai Gopal and Rajoshi Ghosh explore what it takes for an AI copilot or agent to earn that trust.

Drawing on breakthroughs from the Hasura AI Lab, they share best practices for quantifying AI reliability in real-world scenarios — enabling dependable performance without waiting for perfect data readiness. They also showcase transformative AI use cases, from unlocking new revenue streams by monetizing data to empowering employees by democratizing data insights.