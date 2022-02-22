🚀 Introducing Hasura GraphQL Data Connector for Snowflake. Read blog
The GraphQL Data API Is the Key to Modern Product Development

APIs have become crucial to scaling a business successfully and serve as an essential source of growth in the digital era, unlocking information from previously closed systems. And with data continuing to explode in volume, types, and use cases (especially for ML/AI and data-driven applications), the data API is emerging as the most powerful point of leverage to unlock data and modern product development. Join Tanmai Gopal to learn about secular trends in data and product development that necessitate a data API, why GraphQL is the best choice for a data API, and what’s next.

Tanmai Gopal
Founder & CEO at Hasura

