Webinar: A deep dive into the Supergraph architecture. Register now

/

/

Contact Sales
hasura-header-illustration
The state of GraphQL API tooling for Java and Spring Boot
The Brief

What you will learn

The GraphQL Java ecosystem is rich in its diversity of approaches to building production-grade GraphQL APIs.

The maintainers of the Netflix DGS and the graphql-java library recommend what is commonly referred to as "schema-first" development of GraphQL servers. Others are not so sure, however, including the maintainers of the documentation for graphql-java who write that their library "offers two different ways of defining the schema [code-first and schema-first]." Hasura itself offers a third way - low-code and *database* schema-first development of GraphQL APIs.

In this webinar, we’ll roll up our sleeves and wrangle some code/configuration for these different approaches to address the pros and cons of each one.

Who should attend this session?
  • Java developers or architects interested in building GraphQL APIs
  • Netflix DGS or graphql-java practitioners who want to build APIs faster
  • Netflix DGS or graphql-java practitioners who want to fix non-performant GraphQL APIs
Agenda
  • Learn two ways of building GraphQL APIs or subgraphs using various tools available in the GraphQL Java ecosystem
  • A demonstration of the code/configuration required by each tool
  • Compare the pros and cons of these tools
  • Benchmark the performance across these tools
Register
Let’s connect
Check out similar events
Email
Subscribe to stay up-to-date on all things Hasura. One newsletter, once a month.
Loading...
v3-pattern
Accelerate development and data access with radically reduced complexity.