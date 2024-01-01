The state of GraphQL API tooling for Java and Spring Boot

The maintainers of the Netflix DGS and the graphql-java library recommend what is commonly referred to as "schema-first" development of GraphQL servers. Others are not so sure, however, including the maintainers of the documentation for graphql-java who write that their library "offers two different ways of defining the schema [code-first and schema-first]." Hasura itself offers a third way - low-code and *database* schema-first development of GraphQL APIs.