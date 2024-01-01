The state of GraphQL API tooling for Java and Spring Boot

What you will learn
The GraphQL Java ecosystem is rich in its diversity of approaches to building production-grade GraphQL APIs.
The maintainers of the Netflix DGS and the graphql-java library recommend what is commonly referred to as "schema-first" development of GraphQL servers. Others are not so sure, however, including the maintainers of the documentation for graphql-java who write that their library "offers two different ways of defining the schema [code-first and schema-first]." Hasura itself offers a third way - low-code and *database* schema-first development of GraphQL APIs.
In this webinar, we’ll roll up our sleeves and wrangle some code/configuration for these different approaches to address the pros and cons of each one.
Who should attend this session?
- Java developers or architects interested in building GraphQL APIs
- Netflix DGS or graphql-java practitioners who want to build APIs faster
- Netflix DGS or graphql-java practitioners who want to fix non-performant GraphQL APIs
Agenda
- Learn two ways of building GraphQL APIs or subgraphs using various tools available in the GraphQL Java ecosystem
- A demonstration of the code/configuration required by each tool
- Compare the pros and cons of these tools
- Benchmark the performance across these tools
Register
