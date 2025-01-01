Transforming sales with AI at Cisco: From safe starts to scalable success

Jason Taylor, Senior Director of CRM and Engineering Transformation Office, shares Cisco’s journey in adopting AI to boost sales productivity and transform the customer engagement experience. How does a global leader like Cisco, with a field team of tens of thousands, approach AI?

From identifying and prioritizing use cases to tackling the build-vs-buy dilemma, Jason explores how Cisco navigates these processes. He will also discuss the role of reliability, trust in AI adoption, and ROI. Learn about the unique challenges they face and how Cisco ensures AI delivers real value for their sales teams