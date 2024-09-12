Download Now: The Supergraph Architecture Guide, 2024 Edition

We said "data mesh" not "data catalog"

Sep 12, 2024
9:00 am PT
Virtual Event

A common misconception, often perpetuated by marketing departments, is that a data catalog alone is sufficient. In reality, a data catalog cannot fulfill its potential without being integrated with a self-serve data access platform.

Join us for this session on the differences between a data mesh and a data catalog and on the role of a self-serve data access platform in developing a data mesh.

Ken Stott
Ken Stott
Data Management Consultant
Praveen Durairaju
Praveen Durairaju
Staff Developer Advocate, Hasura
David Ventimiglia
David Ventimiglia
Senior Engineer, Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
  • The principles of data mesh: Domain ownership, data as a product, self-serve data platform, and federated computational governance.
  • The "first among equals" importance of the principle of a self-serve data platform.
  • The challenges in meeting the principle of a self-serve data platform.
  • How few if any data catalog providers offer or even attempt a self-serve data platform.
  • Why Hasura, more than data catalogs, should be the cornerstone of your data mesh strategy.
Who should attend
  • Engineering teams currently using Apollo’s GraphQL Federation who want to accelerate their GraphQL journey.
  • Developers who are eager to build and federate subgraphs efficiently.
  • Architects who are designing comprehensive GraphQL and federation strategies.
  • Teams interested in constructing a federated data access API layer.
