We said "data mesh" not "data catalog"
WHEN
Sep 12, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event
A common misconception, often perpetuated by marketing departments, is that a data catalog alone is sufficient. In reality, a data catalog cannot fulfill its potential without being integrated with a self-serve data access platform.
Join us for this session on the differences between a data mesh and a data catalog and on the role of a self-serve data access platform in developing a data mesh.
Ken Stott
Data Management Consultant
Praveen Durairaju
Staff Developer Advocate, Hasura
David Ventimiglia
Senior Engineer, Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
- The principles of data mesh: Domain ownership, data as a product, self-serve data platform, and federated computational governance.
- The "first among equals" importance of the principle of a self-serve data platform.
- The challenges in meeting the principle of a self-serve data platform.
- How few if any data catalog providers offer or even attempt a self-serve data platform.
- Why Hasura, more than data catalogs, should be the cornerstone of your data mesh strategy.
Who should attend
- Engineering teams currently using Apollo’s GraphQL Federation who want to accelerate their GraphQL journey.
- Developers who are eager to build and federate subgraphs efficiently.
- Architects who are designing comprehensive GraphQL and federation strategies.
- Teams interested in constructing a federated data access API layer.
Register
