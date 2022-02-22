hasura-con-22

Write Less Code

The idea of “cloud-native” is to take advantage of cloud technologies in order to build applications quickly and adapt to circumstances along the way. But, writing undifferentiated code is a hindrance to that. Having instant APIs to securely interact with your database, with performance and security baked in, makes it easy to adopt a cloud-native stack with minimal code and maximum agility.

In this webinar, learn how to build the core of your application faster and more reliably than you ever thought possible.

Presented by
David Ventimiglia
Solutions Engineer, Hasura

