Weekly Demo

Up and running with Hasura

New to Hasura? Looking to get a rapid intro to Hasura + live office hours style Q&A with the experts? Or perhaps, you are already using Hasura, but looking for a more rounded intro to the Hasura universe. Then, this session is for you!
timeEvery Tuesday
time10AM PST
  • Tune in on Tuesdays for our weekly Getting started with Hasura “speed-run,” where a Hasura expert will cover everything you need to know about getting started with Hasura. We will cover:
    Core concepts
    Deployment options
    Tracking Tables and relationships
    Enabling access
    Trying out APIs
  • Plus, we will dive into a different advanced feature each week. For our first session, we will cover authorization features.
  • We’ll move quickly, take questions, and have a fun time in this weekly live format. Hope to see you there!

Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketing at Hasura

