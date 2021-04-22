Build a powerful backend for JAMStack apps using Hasura and Strapi
WHEN
Apr 22, 2021
TIME
9:30 PM UTC
An online, hands-on workshop on using Hasura, GraphQL and Strapi to build a backend for a Jamstack app
Praveen Durairaju
Developer Advocate at Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
In this workshop, you will be building a powerful application backend with role based authorization using Hasura. Strapi's GraphQL API will be used as a remote data source to generate a unified GraphQL API in Hasura
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The Brief
What you will learn
In this workshop, you will be building a powerful application backend with role based authorization using Hasura. Strapi's GraphQL API will be used as a remote data source to generate a unified GraphQL API in Hasura