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Build a powerful backend for JAMStack apps using Hasura and Strapi

Build a powerful backend for JAMStack apps using Hasura and Strapi

WHEN
Apr 22, 2021
TIME
9:30 PM UTC

An online, hands-on workshop on using Hasura, GraphQL and Strapi to build a backend for a Jamstack app

Praveen Durairaju
Praveen Durairaju
Developer Advocate at Hasura
The Brief

What you will learn

In this workshop, you will be building a powerful application backend with role based authorization using Hasura. Strapi's GraphQL API will be used as a remote data source to generate a unified GraphQL API in Hasura

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Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!