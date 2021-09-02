Fullstack GraphQL Apps with NestJS and Hasura

This event has concluded
The Brief
What you will learn
NestJS is a progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, reliable and scalable server-side applications. It’s been growing in popularity with enterprise teams over the past few months thanks to some great features. Imagine if Java-Springboot was written in 2021 and you have an idea of its potential.
This workshop will introduce you to the fundamentals and concepts you need to get started with NestJS and it's ecosystem. Then, we'll look at hands-on application development with NestJS + Hasura, and explain patterns, principles, and tools you can utilize to help you be successful.
It will be hosted by Hasura’s Gavin Ray and Jesse Carter, author of the well-known @golevelup/nestjs modules (including @golevelup/nestjs-hasura).
Prerequisites:
- Basic familiarity of Node, Node.js ecosystem
- General understanding of Hasura, its various features
- Some background authoring web services preferred, but not required
In this workshop we'll work through:
- Scaffolding apps using NestJS CLI or NX
- General principle of Modules and Dependency Injection (DI)
- Understanding HTTP controllers
- Building GraphQL servers with Nest
- Integrating your new NestJS application with Hasura via Event Trigger handlers and Remote Schemas
Let’s Connect
