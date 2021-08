Agenda

NestJS is a progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, reliable and scalable server-side applications. It’s been growing in popularity with enterprise teams over the past few months thanks to some great features. Imagine if Java-Springboot was written in 2021 and you have an idea of its potential.

This workshop will introduce you to the fundamentals and concepts you need to get started with NestJS and it's ecosystem. Then, we'll look at hands-on application development with NestJS + Hasura, and explain patterns, principles, and tools you can utilize to help you be successful.

It will be hosted by Hasura’s Gavin Ray and Jesse Carter, author of the well-known @golevelup/nestjs modules (including @golevelup/nestjs-hasura).