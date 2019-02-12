Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

/

/

Contact Sales
This event has concluded
Learn how to use Hasura to build a realtime GraphQL application
The Brief

What you will learn

  • Learn how to use Hasura to build real-time GraphQL applications with ease.
  • You will build a collaborative game using React, Heroku, PostgreSQL, and Hasura.
  • This workshop will be appropriate for most learners, as long as they have foundational knowledge in React and its component lifecycle and some knowledge of databases.
  • You will walk away with a working application and deeper knowledge of Hasura and GraphQL.
View Recording
Loading...
Let’s Connect
Check out similar events
Email
Subscribe to stay up-to-date on all things Hasura. One newsletter, once a month.
Loading...
v3-pattern
Accelerate development and data access with radically reduced complexity.