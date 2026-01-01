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Learn how to use Hasura to build a realtime GraphQL application

Learn how to use Hasura to build a realtime GraphQL application

tl;dr

How frontend developers can use Hasura to build a functioning GraphQL backend in minutes

Ali Spittel
Ali Spittel
Developer Advocate
The Brief

What you will learn

  • Learn how to use Hasura to build real-time GraphQL applications with ease.
  • You will build a collaborative game using React, Heroku, PostgreSQL, and Hasura.
  • This workshop will be appropriate for most learners, as long as they have foundational knowledge in React and its component lifecycle and some knowledge of databases.
  • You will walk away with a working application and deeper knowledge of Hasura and GraphQL.
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Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!