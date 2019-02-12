Learn how to use Hasura to build a realtime GraphQL application

This event has concluded
View Recording
Loading...
The Brief
What you will learn
- Learn how to use Hasura to build real-time GraphQL applications with ease.
- You will build a collaborative game using React, Heroku, PostgreSQL, and Hasura.
- This workshop will be appropriate for most learners, as long as they have foundational knowledge in React and its component lifecycle and some knowledge of databases.
- You will walk away with a working application and deeper knowledge of Hasura and GraphQL.
View Recording
Loading...
Let’s Connect
Check out similar events