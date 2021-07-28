Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

Generated TypeScript Tooling with Hasura
The Brief

What you will learn

Imagine owning a sports car but never making it into top gear. That’s a little like using the strongly typed GraphQL without a strongly typed front-end language. This workshop will give you the background you need to get the best of both worlds without the headache and second-guessing. Learn from an industry expert and take your development to full speed.

This will be a 3 hour workshop with plenty of time to code along and ask any questions.

Prerequisites:

Familiarity with React, Visual Studio Code, a Hasura Cloud account, ability to add a database to your cloud account (Heroku account etc)

In this workshop we'll work through:
  • The basics of relational data
  • Designing a set of basic data models for our exercise
  • Scaffolding a GraphQL API to interact with our data
  • Using tools to generate a type-safe SDK for the API
  • Building a small Next.js app using our generated SDK to communicate with our GQL service & database
  • Integrating the typed SDK with Apollo Client
  • JWT auth, and integrating it with Apollo Client
  • Deploying the frontend to Vercel
