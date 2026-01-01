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Build GraphQL APIs in minutes - a workshop for frontend developers
tl;dr
How frontend developers can use Hasura to build a functioning GraphQL backend in minutes
Christian Nwamba
Senior Advocacy at Microsoft
The Brief
What you will learn
- GraphQL seems shiny on the frontend, and frontend developers love it because of the flexibility to pick and choose the right size of data for our UI. However, the developer experience of trying to build a backend that supports a GraphQL API can get ugly.
- Learn how to build a GraphQL API in just a few minutes with an amazing developer experience using Hasura.
- Understand how to wire it up to a React client.
- This workshop is taught by a frontend developer with a frontend perspective who has successfully built GraphQL APIs and understands the pain-point with getting started.
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The Brief
What you will learn
- GraphQL seems shiny on the frontend, and frontend developers love it because of the flexibility to pick and choose the right size of data for our UI. However, the developer experience of trying to build a backend that supports a GraphQL API can get ugly.
- Learn how to build a GraphQL API in just a few minutes with an amazing developer experience using Hasura.
- Understand how to wire it up to a React client.
- This workshop is taught by a frontend developer with a frontend perspective who has successfully built GraphQL APIs and understands the pain-point with getting started.