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Archive Legal Stuff

Hasura Cloud Platform/Services

Hasura Cloud Terms of Service (Till 31st Mar, 2023)

Other

Master Product Licensing and Support Services Agreement (Till 31st Mar, 2023)
Hasura Resellers (Till 31st Jul, 2024)
Hasura Master Software and Services License Agreement (Till 31st Jul, 2024)