Hasura Private DDN Uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA)

This Service Level Agreement ("SLA") outlines the commitment of Hasura ("Provider") to provide its Customers with a specified level of uptime for its Private DDN Subscriptions which include the SLA. This SLA defines the metrics used to measure uptime, the remedies available to the Customer in the event of a failure to meet the agreed-upon uptime percentage, and the exclusions and other terms and conditions that apply to the SLA. This SLA is governed by the Hasura Master Software and Services License Agreement to the extent that the Parties have entered into such agreement (the “Agreement”). Otherwise, this SLA is governed by the general Hasura Master Software and Services License Agreement set out at: https://hasura.io/legal/msa/ (the “Terms”). Capitalized terms used herein but not defined will have the definitions given such terms as set out in the Agreement, or the Terms, as applicable.