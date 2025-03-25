Hasura Private DDN Uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA)
Last Updated on 25th March, 2025
PurposeThis Service Level Agreement ("SLA") outlines the commitment of Hasura ("Provider") to provide its Customers with a specified level of uptime for its Private DDN Subscriptions which include the SLA. This SLA defines the metrics used to measure uptime, the remedies available to the Customer in the event of a failure to meet the agreed-upon uptime percentage, and the exclusions and other terms and conditions that apply to the SLA. This SLA is governed by the Hasura Master Software and Services License Agreement to the extent that the Parties have entered into such agreement (the “Agreement”). Otherwise, this SLA is governed by the general Hasura Master Software and Services License Agreement set out at: https://hasura.io/legal/msa/ (the “Terms”). Capitalized terms used herein but not defined will have the definitions given such terms as set out in the Agreement, or the Terms, as applicable.
ScopeThis SLA applies exclusively to the availability of the Hasura's Private DDN services, encompassing both Dedicated and Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) Subscription deployments (the “Services”).
Definitions
- "Cloud Provider" means the third-party cloud infrastructure provider (e.g., AWS, GCP, Azure) upon which the Services are hosted.
- "Customer-Initiated API Request" means a request made by the Customer or their end-users to the Supergraph APIs hosted within a Data Plane.
- "Data Plane" refers to the runtime environment that processes and serves API requests.
- "Error Rate" means the percentage calculated by dividing the total number of Unsuccessful API Requests by the Total API Requests during a specific five-minute period. The Error Rate is calculated for each five-minute period within a calendar month.
- "Monthly Uptime Percentage" is the Uptime Percentage calculated for a Data Plane for a calendar month.
- "Scheduled Maintenance" means planned maintenance activities performed by the Provider, of which the Customer is notified in advance through the Provider's Public Status page or other designated communication channels. Scheduled Maintenance will be performed outside of normal business hours whenever possible.
- "Service Credit" means a credit to be applied by Provider to the Customer's future invoices as a result of the failure of Provider to meet the Uptime Commitment.
- "Total API Requests" means the sum of all successful and Unsuccessful API Requests made against the Supergraph APIs hosted within a Data Plane during a specified period.
- "Unsuccessful API Request" means any Customer-Initiated API Request that is processed by the Data Plane and results in an HTTP status code within the 5xx server error range, indicating an error attributable to the Provider.
- "Uptime Percentage" is calculated by subtracting the average of the Error Rates from each five-minute period within the calendar month from 100%.
Uptime CommitmentThe Provider commits to providing the Customer with a Monthly Uptime Percentage of 99.95% for a Data Plane Subscription where the Data Plane is deployed with at least two Data Plane Zones, subject to the Exclusions outlined in Section 8.
The Provider commits to providing the Customer with a Monthly Uptime Percentage of 99.5% for a Data Plane Subscription where the Data Plane is deployed with only one Data Plane Zone, subject to the Exclusions outlined in Section 8.
Deployment of the number Data Plane Zone per Data Plane is at the Customer's discretion. The SLA will only apply to full calendar months during which the Data Plane is active.
Monitoring and ReportingThe Provider will monitor the Service and make commercially reasonable efforts to provide Customer with reports on Service availability upon request.
Service CreditsIf the Monthly Uptime Percentage falls below the commitment, Customer will be eligible to receive Service Credits as outlined in the table below:
For Data Planes deployed with at least two Data Plane Zones:
Monthly Uptime Percentage Service Credit Percentage >= 99.95% No credit 99.00% to < 99.95% 10% 95.00% to < 99.00% 15% < 95.00% 25%
For Data Planes deployed with only one Data Plane Zone:
Monthly Uptime Percentage Service Credit Percentage >= 99.5% No credit 99.00% to < 99.5% 10% 95.00% to < 99.00% 15% < 95.00% 25%
- Service Credit Percentage is applied to 1/12th of the yearly fees paid by the Customer for the affected Data Plane Zones and Active Models Subscriptions (“Maximum Service Credit Fees”).
- Service Credits are Customer's sole and exclusive remedy for any failure by Hasura to meet the SLA, including the Uptime Percentage guarantee.
- To receive Service Credits, Customer must submit a support ticket within five (5) days of the end of the calendar month in which the Customer is eligible to receive Service Credit, including detailed information about the case.
- Hasura will review and verify Customer's claim and apply any applicable Service Credits to Customer's next invoice.
- Service Credits are not refundable in cash and can only be used as a credit against future billing charges. Any unused Service Credits expire when the Customer no longer has any active Subscription with Hasura. Service Credits are exclusive of any applicable taxes charged to Customer or collected by Hasura.
- The maximum total Service Credits for any single calendar month shall not exceed 25% of the Maximum Service Credit Fees.
Scheduled MaintenanceHasura will provide the Customer with reasonable advance notice of a Scheduled Maintenance. Scheduled Maintenance will be performed outside of normal business hours whenever possible.
SLA ExclusionsThe SLA does not apply to any
- features or Services designated pre-general availability (unless otherwise set forth in the associated Documentation)
- features or Services excluded from the SLA (in the associated Documentation)
- features or Services that have been deprecated
- time period during any Scheduled Maintenance
- errors caused by
- Customer's or third-party hardware, software, or network infrastructure failures.
- Customer's or third-party acts or omissions, including but not limited to incorrect configuration, misuse, security breaches, or unauthorized modifications.
- Unavailability of the Cloud Provider's infrastructure.
- Force Majeure Events.
- Issues arising from the Customer's failure to adhere to the applicable documentation or reasonable instructions provided by the Provider.
- Issues caused by the Customer's network connectivity to the Hasura DDN.
- Issues caused by Customer's databases or other systems that are connected to Hasura DDN.
- Issues caused by Customer's unauthorized modification of the cloud account or infrastructure or workloads managed by Hasura in case of a Bring Your Own Cloud Edition Subscription.
Changes to this SLAHasura reserves the right to modify this SLA at any time; provided, however any changes shall only apply to Customer’s subsequent Subscription term. Material changes will be communicated to Customer.