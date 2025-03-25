Hasura Private DDN Uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA)

Uptime Commitment

The Provider commits to providing the Customer with a Monthly Uptime Percentage of 99.95% for a Data Plane Subscription where the Data Plane is deployed with at least two Data Plane Zones, subject to the Exclusions outlined in Section 8.



The Provider commits to providing the Customer with a Monthly Uptime Percentage of 99.5% for a Data Plane Subscription where the Data Plane is deployed with only one Data Plane Zone, subject to the Exclusions outlined in Section 8.



Deployment of the number Data Plane Zone per Data Plane is at the Customer's discretion. The SLA will only apply to full calendar months during which the Data Plane is active.