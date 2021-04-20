Hasura Con, our user conference is back! Registrations and talk submissions are now open!
Hasura, Inc.: List of Subprocessors

Last Updated on 20th April, 2021
NameCountryType of Service
Amazon Web Services, Inc.US, UK, Germany, Singapore, India, Australia, Canada, Japan.Cloud infrastructure Provider
Microsoft CorporationUSCloud infrastructure Provider
Google LLCUSCloud Infrastructure Provider (Google Cloud), Email and office applications (GSuite)
Cloudflare, Inc.USCloud infrastructure and Security
Datadog, Inc.USLog Storage/Analysis
Hound Technology, Inc. (dba Honeycomb)USLog Storage/Analysis
Stripe, Inc.USPayments
Slack Technologies, Inc.USInternal Messaging
Zendesk, Inc.USCustomer Support
Intercom, Inc.USCustomer Support

