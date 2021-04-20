|Name
|Country
|Type of Service
|Amazon Web Services, Inc.
|US, UK, Germany, Singapore, India, Australia, Canada, Japan.
|Cloud infrastructure Provider
|Microsoft Corporation
|US
|Cloud infrastructure Provider
|Google LLC
|US
|Cloud Infrastructure Provider (Google Cloud), Email and office applications (GSuite)
|Cloudflare, Inc.
|US
|Cloud infrastructure and Security
|Datadog, Inc.
|US
|Log Storage/Analysis
|Hound Technology, Inc. (dba Honeycomb)
|US
|Log Storage/Analysis
|Stripe, Inc.
|US
|Payments
|Slack Technologies, Inc.
|US
|Internal Messaging
|Zendesk, Inc.
|US
|Customer Support
|Intercom, Inc.
|US
|Customer Support