Every Hasura DDN user has access to free Community support. Business support is included with Private DDN subscriptions.

For teams that need more support, we have Enterprise plans that provide direct access to experts to speed up onboarding, implement best practices, and resolve issues faster. Contact Sales to learn more.

At Hasura, our aim is to ensure success for our customers. Our support plans are tailored to provide you with an optimal blend of production and developer support, resources and expert guidance, enabling you to achieve success with Hasura DDN.