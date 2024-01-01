Hasura Data Delivery Network is now in beta!

Hasura DDN Pricing

Hasura Data Delivery Network (DDN) is the next-generation Hasura platform introducing innovative model-based pricing that scales with your needs – from startup to enterprise – in a predictable way.

See here for Hasura v2 pricing.

Always

$0

Ideal for individual developers building and running a supergraph, at any scale.

Includes:

right-tick

Unlimited models, at any scale

right-tick

1 supergraph developer

right-tick

Observability: 15-minute retention

API

right-tick

GraphQL API (filtering, pagination, sorting, aggregations)

right-tick

Relay API

right-tick

Nested filtering

right-tick

Nested aggregations

right-tick

Nested pagination

right-tick

Nested sorting

right-tick

API versioning

right-tick

Field & entity level authorization

Infrastructure

right-tick

API requests/month - No limit

right-tick

Concurrent API users - No limit

right-tick

Autoscaling

right-tick

Zero cold-start

right-tick

Global Edge network

right-tick

Intelligent geo routing

right-tick

DDoS protection

Connectors

right-tick

Database connectors

right-tick

Code connectors

right-tick

API connectors

right-tick

DIY: build & connect your own connector

right-tick

Optional hosting for third-party & code connectors - $0.075/vCPU-hour, $0.0075/GiB-hour

Console

right-tick

Supergraph explorer & registry

right-tick

Query plan & trace viewer

CI/CD

right-tick

Breaking change detection

right-tick

Immutable builds & build URLs

right-tick

Local development

right-tick

Self-hosting with v3 graphql-engine

Collaboration

right-tick

Schema registry & changelog

right-tick

Number of supergraph developers - 1

Observability

right-tick

Traces: retention time - Last 15 mins

right-tick

API performance metrics - Last 15 mins

Compliance

right-tick

SOC2 Type 2

right-tick

GDPR Compliance

Starting at

$5/active model/month*

For a single team building a business-critical supergraph.

DDN Free, plus:

right-tick

Unlimited supergraph developers

right-tick

Observability: 30-day retention

API

right-tick

GraphQL API (filtering, pagination, sorting, aggregations)

right-tick

Relay API

right-tick

Nested filtering

right-tick

Nested aggregations

right-tick

Nested pagination

right-tick

Nested sorting

right-tick

API versioning

right-tick

Field & entity level authorization

Infrastructure

right-tick

API requests/month - No limit

right-tick

Concurrent API users - No limit

right-tick

Autoscaling

right-tick

Zero cold-start

right-tick

Global Edge network

right-tick

Intelligent geo routing

right-tick

DDoS protection

Connectors

right-tick

Database connectors

right-tick

Code connectors

right-tick

API connectors

right-tick

DIY: build & connect your own connector

right-tick

Optional hosting for third-party & code connectors - $0.075/vCPU-hour, $0.0075/GiB-hour

Console

right-tick

Supergraph explorer & registry

right-tick

Query plan & trace viewer

right-tick

Model & field usage statistics

CI/CD

right-tick

Breaking change detection

right-tick

Immutable builds & build URLs

right-tick

Local development

right-tick

Self-hosting with v3 graphql-engine

Collaboration

right-tick

Schema registry & changelog

right-tick

Number of supergraph developers - No limit

Observability

right-tick

Traces: retention time - 30 days

right-tick

API performance metrics - 30 days

right-tick

Model & field usage statistics

Security

right-tick

Dedicated VPC - $1000/availability zone/month*

right-tick

Choice of cloud and regions (for data residency)

right-tick

VPC peering

right-tick

PrivateLink / Private Service Connect

right-tick

Private/Internal-only GraphQL API endpoints

right-tick

Custom firewall rules

right-tick

Audit logs

Compliance

right-tick

SOC2 Type 2

right-tick

GDPR Compliance

right-tick

Data processing agreement*

right-tick

Business Associate Agreement*

right-tick

HIPAA Compliance*

Starting at

$30/active model/month*

For multiple teams collaborating on a federated supergraph.

Coming soon

*See FAQ for the definition of a model. 1 active model >= 1000 hits/month.

The plans shown here reflect the pricing for Hasura DDN, which is launching in April 2024

Read the Hasura DDN release blog

+ FOR EXTRA SECURITY

Private DDN

Meet advanced security and compliance requirements by hosting the Hasura data plane on dedicated infrastructure. Add to Base or Advanced plans for $1000/Availability Zone/month.

Deployment Options

right-tick

Your infrastructure or cloud, or

right-tick

Dedicated VPC on Hasura cloud, with secure VPC peering

Support

right-tick

Business support included

Premium support plans
At Hasura, our aim is to ensure success for our customers. Our support plans are tailored to provide you with an optimal blend of production and developer support, resources and expert guidance, enabling you to achieve success with Hasura DDN. Every Hasura DDN user has access to free Community support. Business support is included with Private DDN subscriptions.
For teams that need more support, we have Enterprise plans that provide direct access to experts to speed up onboarding, implement best practices, and resolve issues faster. Contact Sales to learn more.

Community

right-tick

Forum support

right-tick

Ticketed support - Only for P1, account, and billing questions

Business

right-tick

Forum support

right-tick

Ticketed support

right-tick

First response SLAs - P1: < 1 hour, P2: < 4 hour, P3: < 1 day, P4: < 2 business days

Enterprise

right-tick

Forum support

right-tick

Ticketed support

right-tick

Onboarding support - JumpStart Program

right-tick

Named Solution Architect and Customer Success Manager - Includes monthly and quarterly business and technical reviews

right-tick

First response SLAs - P1: < 30 minute, P2: < 2 hour, P3: < 4 hour, P4: < 1 business day

Frequently Asked Questions

Can't find the answer you are looking for? Reach out to our team, and we can help select the right Hasura plan for you.

What is a model?

What is an availability zone (AZ)?

Can you purchase higher levels of support independently?

Have more questions about pricing or features?

