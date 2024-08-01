Join us for an in-depth look at Hasura DDN Advanced and GraphQL federation

hasura-pricing

Hasura v2 Pricing

Pricing plans for the legacy Hasura products, based on the v2 engine. To see pricing for Hasura DDN, the next-generation Hasura, visit hasura.io/pricing

Forever $0

For experimentation, learning, and early development.

Feature highlights

right-tick

Connect 2 databases per project

right-tick

Up to 100MB data passthrough/month

right-tick

Up to 3M API requests/month

right-tick

Instant GraphQL and REST APIs with role-based authorization

right-tick

Premium connectors, including Snowflake, SQL Server, and more

Data APIs

right-tick

Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations

right-tick

RESTified endpoints

right-tick

GraphQL subscriptions

right-tick

Remote Schemas

right-tick

Remote joins

right-tick

Actions

right-tick

Event triggers & scheduled triggers

right-tick

Admin console

right-tick

GraphiQL query and mutation designer

right-tick

CLI

right-tick

Metadata APIs

right-tick

Schema migrations

right-tick

Apollo Federation v1 support

right-tick

Import Action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)

right-tick

Connected databases per project - Up to 2

right-tick

Projects per account - Up to 3

right-tick

Data passthrough - Up to 100 MB / month

right-tick

API request count (includes websocket messages) - Up to 3 million / month

right-tick

API request duration - Up to 60 seconds

right-tick

Concurrent websocket connections - Up to 10

right-tick

Database connection pool idle timeout - Preset by Hasura

right-tick

Database connection pool size - Preset by Hasura

right-tick

DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive - Preset by Hasura

Data connectors

right-tick

PostgreSQL

right-tick

Snowflake

right-tick

Google BigQuery

right-tick

Amazon Athena

right-tick

Microsoft SQL Server

right-tick

CockroachDB

right-tick

Google AlloyDB

right-tick

Citus / Hyperscale

right-tick

SQLite(self-hosted)

Performance

right-tick

Query cache - (max 100 MB)

Security

right-tick

Role-based authorization

right-tick

Collaborator management

right-tick

Role-based API timeout - Up to 60 secs

Infrastructure

right-tick

Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud

right-tick

Region availability - 12 (AWS), 5 (Google Cloud), 2 (Azure Cloud)

CI/CD integrations

right-tick

GitHub integration

right-tick

Preview apps

Compliance

right-tick

SOC 2 Type 2

right-tick

Data Processing Agreement (GDPR)

Support

right-tick

Community support

right-tick

Email/ticketed support

Starts at $1.50/active hour

For low-scale production APIs that are not business-critical.

Everything in Free, plus

right-tick

Unlimited databases per project

right-tick

Unlimited data passthrough at $0.13/GB

right-tick

Up to 6M API requests/month

right-tick

Performance tuning (query caching and read replicas)

right-tick

Observability data and integrations

right-tick

Core security features (for eg. role-based API limits and allow lists)

Data APIs

right-tick

Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations

right-tick

RESTified endpoints

right-tick

GraphQL subscriptions

right-tick

Remote Schemas

right-tick

Remote joins

right-tick

Actions

right-tick

Event triggers & scheduled triggers

right-tick

Admin console

right-tick

GraphiQL query and mutation designer

right-tick

CLI

right-tick

Metadata APIs

right-tick

Schema migrations

right-tick

Apollo Federation v1 support

right-tick

Import Action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)

right-tick

Connected databases per project - No limit

right-tick

Projects per account - No limit

right-tick

Data passthrough - Unlimited at $0.13/GB

right-tick

API request count (includes websocket messages) - No limit

right-tick

API request duration - Up to 120 seconds

right-tick

Concurrent websocket connections - Up to 100

right-tick

Database connection pool idle timeout - User-configured

right-tick

Database connection pool size - User-configured

right-tick

DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive - User-configured

Data connectors

right-tick

PostgreSQL

right-tick

Snowflake

right-tick

Google BigQuery

right-tick

Amazon Athena

right-tick

Microsoft SQL Server

right-tick

CockroachDB

right-tick

Google AlloyDB

right-tick

Citus / Hyperscale

right-tick

SQLite(self-hosted)

Performance

right-tick

Query cache - (max 1 GB)

right-tick

Read replicas - (max 3)

right-tick

Dynamic database connection routing - (max 1)

Security

right-tick

Role-based authorization

right-tick

GraphQL operations allow featuresList

right-tick

TLS allow featuresList

right-tick

Role-based API depth limit

right-tick

Role-based API node limit

right-tick

Role-based API rate limit

right-tick

Role-based API timeout - Up to 120 secs

right-tick

Disable GraphQL introspection

right-tick

Multiple JWT secrets

right-tick

Multiple admin keys

right-tick

Collaborator management

Observability

right-tick

Metrics, logs, and traces

right-tick

Observability integration (such as Datadog, New Relic, Azure Monitor, Prometheus and OpenTelemetry

right-tick

Metrics API access

Infrastructure

right-tick

Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud

right-tick

Region availability - 12 (AWS), 5 (Google Cloud), 2 (Azure Cloud)

right-tick

Custom domain (DNS CNAME)

right-tick

Elastic connection pooling

right-tick

Uptime SLA - 99.90%

CI/CD integrations

right-tick

GitHub integration

right-tick

Preview apps

Compliance

right-tick

SOC 2 Type 2

right-tick

Data Processing Agreement (GDPR)

Support

right-tick

Community support

right-tick

Email/ticketed support

right-tick

Expert Hasura technical support

Custom pricing

For high-scale, mission-critical production APIs with security and compliance needs.

Everything in Professional, plus

right-tick

Unlimited databases per project

right-tick

Unlimited data passthrough

right-tick

Dedicated infrastructure and VPC peering

right-tick

Unlimited query caching and read replicas

right-tick

Advanced security (eg. SSO) and compliance

right-tick

Expert 24x7 technical support, with customizable SLAs

Data APIs

right-tick

Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations

right-tick

RESTified endpoints

right-tick

GraphQL subscriptions

right-tick

Remote Schemas

right-tick

Remote joins

right-tick

Actions

right-tick

Event triggers & scheduled triggers

right-tick

Admin console

right-tick

GraphiQL query and mutation designer

right-tick

CLI

right-tick

Metadata APIs

right-tick

Schema migrations

right-tick

Apollo Federation v1 support

right-tick

Import Action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)

right-tick

Connected databases per project - No limit

right-tick

Projects per account - No limit

right-tick

Data passthrough - Unlimited at $0.13/GB

right-tick

API request count (includes websocket messages) - No limit

right-tick

API request duration - No limit

right-tick

Concurrent websocket connections - No limit

right-tick

Database connection pool idle timeout - User-configured

right-tick

Database connection pool size - User-configured

right-tick

DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive - User-configured

Data connectors

right-tick

PostgreSQL

right-tick

Snowflake

right-tick

Google BigQuery

right-tick

Amazon Athena

right-tick

Microsoft SQL Server

right-tick

CockroachDB

right-tick

Google AlloyDB

right-tick

Citus / Hyperscale

right-tick

SQLite(self-hosted)

Performance

right-tick

Query cache - (no limit)

right-tick

Read replicas - (no limit)

right-tick

Dynamic database connection routing - (no limit)

right-tick

Auto cleanup of event triggers

Security

right-tick

Role-based authorization

right-tick

GraphQL operations allow featuresList

right-tick

TLS allow featuresList

right-tick

Role-based API depth limit

right-tick

Role-based API node limit

right-tick

Role-based API rate limit - (User- configured)

right-tick

Role-based API timeout - Configurable limit

right-tick

Disable GraphQL introspection

right-tick

Multiple JWT secrets

right-tick

Multiple admin keys

right-tick

Collaborator management

right-tick

SSO (SAML)

Observability

right-tick

Metrics, logs, and traces

right-tick

Observability integration (such as Datadog, New Relic, Azure Monitor, Prometheus and OpenTelemetry

right-tick

Metrics API access

Infrastructure

right-tick

Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud

right-tick

Region availability - 12 (AWS), 5 (Google Cloud), 2 (Azure Cloud) - Additional regions available on request.

right-tick

Custom domain (DNS CNAME)

right-tick

Elastic connection pooling

right-tick

Deployment autoscaling

right-tick

Dedicated cluster

right-tick

Uptime SLA - 99.95%

right-tick

Failover for high availability

right-tick

VPC peering - 1 included

CI/CD integrations

right-tick

GitHub integration

right-tick

Preview apps

Compliance

right-tick

SOC 2 Type 2

right-tick

Data Processing Agreement (GDPR)

right-tick

Business Associate Agreement (BAA)

right-tick

HIPAA compliance

Support

right-tick

Community support

right-tick

Email/ticketed support

right-tick

Priority response SLAs

right-tick

Expert Hasura technical support

right-tick

Onboarding program

right-tick

Named customer success manager - Available

Hasura DDN, the next-gen Hasura platform, is now generally available, with updated pricing plans.

See Hasura DDN pricing

Premium support plans
At Hasura, our aim is to ensure success for our customers. Our support plans are tailored to provide you with an optimal blend of production and developer support, resources, and expert guidance, enabling you to achieve success with Hasura.Every Hasura user has access to free Community support. Business support is included with subscriptions to Hasura Enterprise.
For teams that need more support, we have the Enterprise support plan that provides direct access to experts to speed up onboarding, implement best practices, and resolve issues faster. Contact sales to learn more.
Support business hours
8pm U.S. Pacific Time, Sunday to 6pm U.S. Pacific Time, Friday
Support business days
Monday - Friday during business hours

Community

right-tick

Forum support

right-tick

Ticketed support - Only for P1, account, and billing questions

Business

right-tick

Forum support

right-tick

Ticketed support

right-tick

First response SLAs - P1: < 1 business hour, P2: < 4 business hours, P3: < 1 business day, P4: < 2 business days

Enterprise

right-tick

Forum support

right-tick

Ticketed support

right-tick

Onboarding support - JumpStart Program

right-tick

Named Solution Architect and Customer Success Manager - Includes monthly and quarterly business and technical reviews

right-tick

First response SLAs - P1: < 30 minutes, P2: < 2 business hours, P3: < 4 business hours, P4: < 1 business day

Customer Success Manager
A Customer Success Manager (CSM) is an advocate for customer success, helping customers in accomplishing their business goals, while simultaneously cultivating a long-term strategic partnership to ensure ongoing success.
JumpStart program
This Solutions Architect-guided program aims to assist Hasura practitioners in achieving their goals quickly. It includes product training, architectural guidance, and a personalized success plan to help identify relevant configuration options and milestones for API design and development objectives.
Support priority definitions
Priority 1 (or Urgent)
This severity level indicates an error that is breaking existing functionality where:
  1. A.  all users of a Hasura project cannot access any its services
  2. B.  no procedural workarounds exist AND
  3. C.  one of the following is true:
  4. a.  users cannot login to the Hasura UI
  5. b.  users cannot make changes to the Hasura metadata either via the UI or the metadata APIs or the Hasura Command Line Interface (CLI)
Priority 2 (or High)
This severity level indicates an error that is breaking existing functionality:
  1. A.  that is impacting a majority of a Hasura project’s end-users
  2. B.  where users are able to use a Hasura project in a limited capacity
  3. C.  where no reasonable workaround exists
Priority 3 (or Medium)
This severity level indicates an error that is breaking existing functionality:
  1. A.  that is impacting a minority of a Hasura project’s end-users
  2. B.  where users of a Hasura project can carry out their job duties with minimal disruption, and
  3. C.  where short-term or temporary workarounds are accessible
Priority 4 (or Low)
This severity level indicates an issue that is not breaking existing functionality and is:
  1. A.  a broad question related to products or instructions, like composing GraphQL/REST queries/mutations/subscriptions, configuring accounts, or inquiries about product setup or issues with new project setup;
  2. B.  an issue with product documentation
  3. C.  a feature request

Frequently Asked Questions

Can’t find the answer you are looking for? Reach out to our team, and we can help select the right Hasura plan for you.

Which regions is Hasura Cloud available on?

What happens when I downgrade to the Free plan from the Professional plan?

Do I need to enter a credit card to use the product?

How is an active hour calculated for the Professional plan?

What is data passthrough?

Can I migrate from a self-hosted Hasura Community deployment to Hasura Cloud?

Do you offer discounts for startups, non-profits, and development agencies?

Where can I see the details of the legacy Hasura Cloud Standard plan?

