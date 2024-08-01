Hasura v2 Pricing
Pricing plans for the legacy Hasura products, based on the v2 engine. To see pricing for Hasura DDN, the next-generation Hasura, visit hasura.io/pricing
Forever $0
For experimentation, learning, and early development.
Usage limits
Connect 2 databases per project
Up to 100MB data passthrough/month
Up to 3M API requests/month
Feature highlights
Instant GraphQL and REST APIs with role-based authorization
Premium connectors, including Snowflake, SQL Server, and more
Feature highlights
Connect 2 databases per project
Up to 100MB data passthrough/month
Up to 3M API requests/month
Instant GraphQL and REST APIs with role-based authorization
Premium connectors, including Snowflake, SQL Server, and more
Data APIs
Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations
RESTified endpoints
GraphQL subscriptions
Remote Schemas
Remote joins
Actions
Event triggers & scheduled triggers
Admin console
GraphiQL query and mutation designer
CLI
Metadata APIs
Schema migrations
Apollo Federation v1 support
Import Action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)
Connected databases per project - Up to 2
Projects per account - Up to 3
Data passthrough - Up to 100 MB / month
API request count (includes websocket messages) - Up to 3 million / month
API request duration - Up to 60 seconds
Concurrent websocket connections - Up to 10
Database connection pool idle timeout - Preset by Hasura
Database connection pool size - Preset by Hasura
DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive - Preset by Hasura
Data connectors
PostgreSQL
Snowflake
Google BigQuery
Amazon Athena
Microsoft SQL Server
CockroachDB
Google AlloyDB
Citus / Hyperscale
SQLite(self-hosted)
Performance
Query cache - (max 100 MB)
Security
Role-based authorization
Collaborator management
Role-based API timeout - Up to 60 secs
Infrastructure
Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud
Region availability - 12 (AWS), 5 (Google Cloud), 2 (Azure Cloud)
CI/CD integrations
GitHub integration
Preview apps
Compliance
SOC 2 Type 2
Data Processing Agreement (GDPR)
Support
Community support
Email/ticketed support
Starts at $1.50/active hour
For low-scale production APIs that are not business-critical.
Usage limits
Unlimited databases per project
Unlimited data passthrough at $0.13/GB
Up to 6M API requests/month
Everything in Free, plus
Performance tuning (query caching and read replicas)
Observability data and integrations
Core security features (for eg. role-based API limits and allow lists)
Everything in Free, plus
Unlimited databases per project
Unlimited data passthrough at $0.13/GB
Up to 6M API requests/month
Performance tuning (query caching and read replicas)
Observability data and integrations
Core security features (for eg. role-based API limits and allow lists)
Data APIs
Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations
RESTified endpoints
GraphQL subscriptions
Remote Schemas
Remote joins
Actions
Event triggers & scheduled triggers
Admin console
GraphiQL query and mutation designer
CLI
Metadata APIs
Schema migrations
Apollo Federation v1 support
Import Action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)
Connected databases per project - No limit
Projects per account - No limit
Data passthrough - Unlimited at $0.13/GB
API request count (includes websocket messages) - No limit
API request duration - Up to 120 seconds
Concurrent websocket connections - Up to 100
Database connection pool idle timeout - User-configured
Database connection pool size - User-configured
DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive - User-configured
Data connectors
PostgreSQL
Snowflake
Google BigQuery
Amazon Athena
Microsoft SQL Server
CockroachDB
Google AlloyDB
Citus / Hyperscale
SQLite(self-hosted)
Performance
Query cache - (max 1 GB)
Read replicas - (max 3)
Dynamic database connection routing - (max 1)
Security
Role-based authorization
GraphQL operations allow featuresList
TLS allow featuresList
Role-based API depth limit
Role-based API node limit
Role-based API rate limit
Role-based API timeout - Up to 120 secs
Disable GraphQL introspection
Multiple JWT secrets
Multiple admin keys
Collaborator management
Observability
Metrics, logs, and traces
Observability integration (such as Datadog, New Relic, Azure Monitor, Prometheus and OpenTelemetry
Metrics API access
Infrastructure
Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud
Region availability - 12 (AWS), 5 (Google Cloud), 2 (Azure Cloud)
Custom domain (DNS CNAME)
Elastic connection pooling
Uptime SLA - 99.90%
CI/CD integrations
GitHub integration
Preview apps
Compliance
SOC 2 Type 2
Data Processing Agreement (GDPR)
Support
Community support
Email/ticketed support
Expert Hasura technical support
Custom pricing
For high-scale, mission-critical production APIs with security and compliance needs.
Usage limits
Unlimited databases per project
Unlimited data passthrough
Unlimited API request/month
Everything in Professional, plus
Dedicated infrastructure and VPC peering
Unlimited query caching and read replicas
Advanced security (eg. SSO) and compliance
Expert 24x7 technical support, with customizable SLAs
Everything in Professional, plus
Unlimited databases per project
Unlimited data passthrough
Dedicated infrastructure and VPC peering
Unlimited query caching and read replicas
Advanced security (eg. SSO) and compliance
Expert 24x7 technical support, with customizable SLAs
Data APIs
Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations
RESTified endpoints
GraphQL subscriptions
Remote Schemas
Remote joins
Actions
Event triggers & scheduled triggers
Admin console
GraphiQL query and mutation designer
CLI
Metadata APIs
Schema migrations
Apollo Federation v1 support
Import Action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)
Connected databases per project - No limit
Projects per account - No limit
Data passthrough - Unlimited at $0.13/GB
API request count (includes websocket messages) - No limit
API request duration - No limit
Concurrent websocket connections - No limit
Database connection pool idle timeout - User-configured
Database connection pool size - User-configured
DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive - User-configured
Data connectors
PostgreSQL
Snowflake
Google BigQuery
Amazon Athena
Microsoft SQL Server
CockroachDB
Google AlloyDB
Citus / Hyperscale
SQLite(self-hosted)
Performance
Query cache - (no limit)
Read replicas - (no limit)
Dynamic database connection routing - (no limit)
Auto cleanup of event triggers
Security
Role-based authorization
GraphQL operations allow featuresList
TLS allow featuresList
Role-based API depth limit
Role-based API node limit
Role-based API rate limit - (User- configured)
Role-based API timeout - Configurable limit
Disable GraphQL introspection
Multiple JWT secrets
Multiple admin keys
Collaborator management
SSO (SAML)
Observability
Metrics, logs, and traces
Observability integration (such as Datadog, New Relic, Azure Monitor, Prometheus and OpenTelemetry
Metrics API access
Infrastructure
Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud
Region availability - 12 (AWS), 5 (Google Cloud), 2 (Azure Cloud) - Additional regions available on request.
Custom domain (DNS CNAME)
Elastic connection pooling
Deployment autoscaling
Dedicated cluster
Uptime SLA - 99.95%
Failover for high availability
VPC peering - 1 included
CI/CD integrations
GitHub integration
Preview apps
Compliance
SOC 2 Type 2
Data Processing Agreement (GDPR)
Business Associate Agreement (BAA)
HIPAA compliance
Support
Community support
Email/ticketed support
Priority response SLAs
Expert Hasura technical support
Onboarding program
Named customer success manager - Available
Hasura DDN, the next-gen Hasura platform, is now generally available, with updated pricing plans.
Data APIs
Free
Professional
Enterprise
Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations
RESTified endpoints
GraphQL subscriptions
Remote schemas
Remote joins
Actions
Event triggers & scheduled triggers
Admin console
GraphiQL query and mutation designer
CLI
Metadata APIs
Schema Migrations
Apollo Federation v1 support
Import action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)
Connected databases per project
Up to 2
No limit
No limit
Projects per account
Up to 3
No limit
No limit
Data passthrough
Up to 100MB/month
Unlimited at $0.13/GB
Unlimited
API request count (includes websocket messages)
Up to 3 million/month
Up to 6 million/month
No limit
API request duration
Up to 60 seconds
Up to 120 seconds Customer configured (default to 120 secs)
No limit
Concurrent websocket connections
Up to 10
Up to 100
No limit
Database connection pool idle timeout
Preset by Hasura
User-configured
User-configured
Database connection pool size
Preset by Hasura
User-configured
User-configured
DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive
Preset by Hasura
User-configured
User-configured
Data connectors
Free
Professional
Enterprise
PostgreSQL
Snowflake
Oracle
MySQL
MariaDB
Google BigQuery
Amazon Athena
Microsoft SQL Server
CockroachDB
Google AlloyDB
Citus / Hyperscale
SQLite
(self-hosted)
(self-hosted)
(self-hosted)
Performance
Free
Professional
Enterprise
Query cache
(max 100 MB)
(no limit)
Read replicas
(max 3)
(no limit)
Dynamic database connection routing
(max 1)
(no limit)
Auto cleanup of event triggers
Security
Free
Professional
Enterprise
Role-based authorization
Collaborator management
GraphQL operations allow list
TLS allow list
Role-based API depth limit
Role-based API node limit
Role-based API rate limit
User-configured
Role-based API timeout
Up to 60 secs
Up to 120 secs
Configurable limit
Disable GraphQL introspection
Multiple JWT secrets
Multiple admin keys
SSO (SAML)
Observability
Free
Professional
Enterprise
Metrics, logs, and traces
Observability integration (such as Datadog, New Relic, Azure Monitor, Prometheus, and OpenTelemetry)
Metrics API access
Infrastructure
Free
Professional
Enterprise
Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud
Region availability
12 (AWS)
5 (Google Cloud)
12 (AWS)
5 (Google Cloud)
12 (AWS)
5 (Google Cloud)
Additional regions available on request.
Custom domain (DNS CNAME)
Elastic connection pooling
Deployment autoscaling
Dedicated cluster
Uptime SLA
99.90%
99.95%
Failover for high availability
VPC peering
1 included
CI/CD integrations
Free
Professional
Enterprise
GitHub integration
Preview apps
Compliance
Free
Professional
Enterprise
SOC 2 Type 2
Data Processing Agreement (GDPR)
Business Associate Agreement (BAA)
HIPAA compliance
Support
Free
Professional
Enterprise
Community support
Email/ticketed support
Expert Hasura technical support
Priority response SLAs
Onboarding program
Named customer success manager
Available
Every Hasura user has access to free Community support. Business support is included with subscriptions to Hasura Enterprise.
For teams that need more support, we have the Enterprise support plan that provides direct access to experts to speed up onboarding, implement best practices, and resolve issues faster. Contact sales to learn more.
Support business hours
8pm U.S. Pacific Time, Sunday to 6pm U.S. Pacific Time, Friday
Support business days
Monday - Friday during business hours
Community
Business
Enterprise
Forum support
Ticketed support
Only for P1, account, and billing questions
Onboarding support
JumpStart program
Named Solution Architect and Customer Success Manager
Includes monthly and quarterly business and technical reviews
First response SLAs
N/A
P1: < 1 hour
P2: < 4 business hours
P3: < 1 business day
P4: < 2 business days
P1: < 30 minutes
P2: < 2 business hours
P3: < 4 business hours
P4: < 1 business day
- A. all users of a Hasura project cannot access any its services
- B. no procedural workarounds exist AND
- C. one of the following is true:
- a. users cannot login to the Hasura UI
- b. users cannot make changes to the Hasura metadata either via the UI or the metadata APIs or the Hasura Command Line Interface (CLI)
- A. that is impacting a majority of a Hasura project’s end-users
- B. where users are able to use a Hasura project in a limited capacity
- C. where no reasonable workaround exists
- A. that is impacting a minority of a Hasura project’s end-users
- B. where users of a Hasura project can carry out their job duties with minimal disruption, and
- C. where short-term or temporary workarounds are accessible
- A. a broad question related to products or instructions, like composing GraphQL/REST queries/mutations/subscriptions, configuring accounts, or inquiries about product setup or issues with new project setup;
- B. an issue with product documentation
- C. a feature request
For teams that need more support, we have the Enterprise support plan that provides direct access to experts to speed up onboarding, implement best practices, and resolve issues faster. Contact sales to learn more.
Support business hours
8pm U.S. Pacific Time, Sunday to 6pm U.S. Pacific Time, Friday
Support business days
Monday - Friday during business hours
Community
Forum support
Ticketed support - Only for P1, account, and billing questions
Business
Forum support
Ticketed support
First response SLAs - P1: < 1 business hour, P2: < 4 business hours, P3: < 1 business day, P4: < 2 business days
Enterprise
Forum support
Ticketed support
Onboarding support - JumpStart Program
Named Solution Architect and Customer Success Manager - Includes monthly and quarterly business and technical reviews
First response SLAs - P1: < 30 minutes, P2: < 2 business hours, P3: < 4 business hours, P4: < 1 business day
- A. all users of a Hasura project cannot access any its services
- B. no procedural workarounds exist AND
- C. one of the following is true:
- a. users cannot login to the Hasura UI
- b. users cannot make changes to the Hasura metadata either via the UI or the metadata APIs or the Hasura Command Line Interface (CLI)
- A. that is impacting a majority of a Hasura project’s end-users
- B. where users are able to use a Hasura project in a limited capacity
- C. where no reasonable workaround exists
- A. that is impacting a minority of a Hasura project’s end-users
- B. where users of a Hasura project can carry out their job duties with minimal disruption, and
- C. where short-term or temporary workarounds are accessible
- A. a broad question related to products or instructions, like composing GraphQL/REST queries/mutations/subscriptions, configuring accounts, or inquiries about product setup or issues with new project setup;
- B. an issue with product documentation
- C. a feature request
Frequently Asked Questions
Can’t find the answer you are looking for? Reach out to our team, and we can help select the right Hasura plan for you.
Contact us
Got more questions about pricing?
Which regions is Hasura Cloud available on?
What happens when I downgrade to the Free plan from the Professional plan?
Do I need to enter a credit card to use the product?
How is an active hour calculated for the Professional plan?
What is data passthrough?
Can I migrate from a self-hosted Hasura Community deployment to Hasura Cloud?
Do you offer discounts for startups, non-profits, and development agencies?
Where can I see the details of the legacy Hasura Cloud Standard plan?
Contact us
Got more questions about pricing?