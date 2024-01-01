Hasura DDN Pricing
Hasura Data Delivery Network (DDN) is the next-generation Hasura platform introducing innovative model-based pricing that scales with your needs – from startup to enterprise – in a predictable way.
Always
$0
Ideal for individual developers building and running a supergraph, at any scale.
Includes:
Unlimited models, at any scale
1 supergraph developer
Observability: 15-minute retention
Includes:
Unlimited models, at any scale
1 supergraph developer
Observability: 15-minute retention
API
GraphQL API (filtering, pagination, sorting, aggregations)
Relay API
Nested filtering
Nested aggregations
Nested pagination
Nested sorting
API versioning
Field & entity level authorization
Infrastructure
API requests/month - No limit
Concurrent API users - No limit
Autoscaling
Zero cold-start
Global Edge network
Intelligent geo routing
DDoS protection
Connectors
Database connectors
Code connectors
API connectors
DIY: build & connect your own connector
Optional hosting for third-party & code connectors - $0.075/vCPU-hour, $0.0075/GiB-hour
Console
Supergraph explorer & registry
Query plan & trace viewer
CI/CD
Breaking change detection
Immutable builds & build URLs
Local development
Self-hosting with v3 graphql-engine
Collaboration
Schema registry & changelog
Number of supergraph developers - 1
Observability
Traces: retention time - Last 15 mins
API performance metrics - Last 15 mins
Compliance
SOC2 Type 2
GDPR Compliance
Starting at
$5/active model/month*
For a single team building a business-critical supergraph.
DDN Free, plus:
Unlimited supergraph developers
Observability: 30-day retention
DDN Free, plus:
Unlimited supergraph developers
Observability: 30-day retention
API
GraphQL API (filtering, pagination, sorting, aggregations)
Relay API
Nested filtering
Nested aggregations
Nested pagination
Nested sorting
API versioning
Field & entity level authorization
Infrastructure
API requests/month - No limit
Concurrent API users - No limit
Autoscaling
Zero cold-start
Global Edge network
Intelligent geo routing
DDoS protection
Connectors
Database connectors
Code connectors
API connectors
DIY: build & connect your own connector
Optional hosting for third-party & code connectors - $0.075/vCPU-hour, $0.0075/GiB-hour
Console
Supergraph explorer & registry
Query plan & trace viewer
Model & field usage statistics
CI/CD
Breaking change detection
Immutable builds & build URLs
Local development
Self-hosting with v3 graphql-engine
Collaboration
Schema registry & changelog
Number of supergraph developers - No limit
Observability
Traces: retention time - 30 days
API performance metrics - 30 days
Model & field usage statistics
Security
Dedicated VPC - $1000/availability zone/month*
Choice of cloud and regions (for data residency)
VPC peering
PrivateLink / Private Service Connect
Private/Internal-only GraphQL API endpoints
Custom firewall rules
Audit logs
Compliance
SOC2 Type 2
GDPR Compliance
Data processing agreement*
Business Associate Agreement*
HIPAA Compliance*
Starting at
$30/active model/month*
For multiple teams collaborating on a federated supergraph.
DDN Base, plus:
Federated collaboration
Multi-repo CI/CD
DDN Base, plus:
Federated collaboration
Multi-repo CI/CD
API
GraphQL API (filtering, pagination, sorting, aggregations)
Relay API
Nested filtering
Nested aggregations
Nested pagination
Nested sorting
API versioning
Field & entity level authorization
Infrastructure
API requests/month - No limit
Concurrent API users - No limit
Autoscaling
Zero cold-start
Global Edge network
Intelligent geo routing
DDoS protection
Connectors
Database connectors
Code connectors
API connectors
DIY: build & connect your own connector
Optional hosting for third-party & code connectors - $0.075/vCPU-hour, $0.0075/GiB-hour
Console
Supergraph explorer & registry
Query plan & trace viewer
Model & field usage statistics
CI/CD
Breaking change detection
Immutable builds & build URLs
Local development
Self-hosting with v3 graphql-engine
Collaboration
Schema registry & changelog
Independent subgraph development
Number of supergraph developers - No limit
Multi-repo CI/CD
Observability
Traces: retention time - 30 days
API performance metrics - 30 days
Model & field usage statistics
Security
Dedicated VPC - $1000/availability zone/month*
Choice of cloud and regions (for data residency)
VPC peering
PrivateLink / Private Service Connect
Private/Internal-only GraphQL API endpoints
Custom firewall rules
Audit logs
Compliance
SOC2 Type 2
GDPR Compliance
Data processing agreement*
Business Associate Agreement*
HIPAA Compliance*
*See FAQ for the definition of a model. 1 active model >= 1000 hits/month.
Hasura DDN, which is launching in April 2024
+ FOR EXTRA SECURITY
Private DDN
Meet advanced security and compliance requirements by hosting the Hasura data plane on dedicated infrastructure. Add to Base or Advanced plans for $1000/Availability Zone/month.
For teams that need more support, we have Enterprise plans that provide direct access to experts to speed up onboarding, implement best practices, and resolve issues faster. Contact Sales to learn more.
Community
Business
Enterprise
Forum support
Ticketed support
Only for SEV1, account, and billing questions
Onboarding support
Named Solution Architect and Customer Success Manager
Includes monthly and quarterly business and technical reviews
First response SLAs
N/A
SEV1: < 1 hour
SEV2: < 4 hour
SEV3: < 1 day
SEV4: < 2 business days
SEV1: < 30 minute
SEV2: < 2 hour
SEV3: < 4 hour
SEV4: < 1 business day
Community
Forum support
Ticketed support - Only for SEV1, account, and billing questions
Business
Forum support
Ticketed support
First response SLAs - SEV1: < 1 hour, SEV2: < 4 hour, SEV3: < 1 day, SEV4: < 2 business days
Enterprise
Forum support
Ticketed support
Onboarding support
Named Solution Architect and Customer Success Manager - Includes monthly and quarterly business and technical reviews
First response SLAs - SEV1: < 30 minute, SEV2: < 2 hour, SEV3: < 4 hour, SEV4: < 1 business day
