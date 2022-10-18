Run Hasura, locally or in the cloud, and connect it to your new or existing database to instantly get a production-ready GraphQL or REST API.We support multiple databases for instant API, such as PostgreSQL, SQL Server, BigQuery, Snowflake, MySQL, and Oracle.
Queries
Query tables and views with filtering, pagination, joins, pattern search, and more.
Mutations
Easily insert (with nested data), upsert, update, or delete records in your database.
Subscriptions
Instantly get any real-time changes to your data with live query and/or streaming subscription to power your real-time use cases.
Hasura’s built-in fine-grained row-level authorization engine allows you to conveniently specify role-based authorization rules at a model level, and safely expose the API to developers inside or outside your organization.
"... Basically, we’re seeing that it takes only about a tenth of the time to develop a new page in our application or a new component based on having adopted Hasura."
Lower dev time
GraphQL APIs generated by Hasura are fast across various performance dimensions – latency, concurrency, throughput, and more. Using query caching, prepared queries, and other architectural optimizations, you are assured highly performant APIs – without any effort.
Hasura creates standardized CRUD APIs from your data domain models.
Hasura tracks your underlying data sources so that you get real-time and reactive APIs directly on your domain models without any additional “streaming” infrastructure.
Hasura's declarative metadata engine allows you to create simple or complex domain modelsfrom underlying physical data models spread across one or more data sources.
Modern applications speak a variety of API protocols. Hasura supports GraphQL and REST APIs, with support for SQL coming soon.
Get up to 10x faster API performance with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.
Built-in authorization engine that makes granular read and write access control easy to configure.
Secure your APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits and more.
