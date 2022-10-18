Introducing Instant APIs for MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle. Read the blog

From your databases to a unified API – in minutes

Run Hasura, locally or in the cloud, and connect it to your new or existing database to instantly get a production-ready GraphQL or REST API.We support multiple databases for instant API, such as PostgreSQL, SQL Server, BigQuery, Snowflake, MySQL, and Oracle.

From your databases to a unified API – in minutes

Built-in features

  • Queries

    Query tables and views with filtering, pagination, joins, pattern search, and more.

    Observability

  • Mutations

    Easily insert (with nested data), upsert, update, or delete records in your database.

    CI/CD Integrations

  • Subscriptions

    Instantly get any real-time changes to your data with live query and/or streaming subscription to power your real-time use cases.

Built-in powerful authorization, simplified

Hasura’s built-in fine-grained row-level authorization engine allows you to conveniently specify role-based authorization rules at a model level, and safely expose the API to developers inside or outside your organization.

Peter Downs

Peter Downs

Director of Engineering, Pipe

"... Basically, we’re seeing that it takes only about a tenth of the time to develop a new page in our application or a new component based on having adopted Hasura."

90%

Lower dev time

Read case study

Pipe
Pulley
Philips Healthcare

Blazing-fast GraphQL

GraphQL APIs generated by Hasura are fast across various performance dimensions – latency, concurrency, throughput, and more. Using query caching, prepared queries, and other architectural optimizations, you are assured highly performant APIs – without any effort.

What makes Hasura fast?

Blazing-fast GraphQL

More Instant API features at a glance

Instant CRUD APIs

Instant CRUD APIs

Hasura creates standardized CRUD APIs from your data domain models.

Event triggers and subscriptions

Event triggers and subscriptions

Hasura tracks your underlying data sources so that you get real-time and reactive APIs directly on your domain models without any additional “streaming” infrastructure.

Rapid domain model authoring

Rapid domain model authoring

Hasura's declarative metadata engine allows you to create simple or complex domain modelsfrom underlying physical data models spread across one or more data sources.

GraphQL and REST APIs

GraphQL and REST APIs

Modern applications speak a variety of API protocols. Hasura supports GraphQL and REST APIs, with support for SQL coming soon.

Learn how Hasura meets other API requirements

Performance

Performance

Get up to 10x faster API performance with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.

Authorization

Authorization

Built-in authorization engine that makes granular read and write access control easy to configure.

API Security

API Security

Secure your APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits and more.

