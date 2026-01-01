Agentic data access on MongoDB

Focus on building features, not managing data access
Simplified data federation
Hasura unifies data across your MongoDB databases, collections, and other sources, exposing a single API endpoint to connect to your applications.
Accelerated development
Hasura eliminates manual API development and the operational overhead of maintenance, enabling engineering teams to prioritize building and shipping new features at a much higher velocity.
Security and governance
Hasura's granular access controls ensure data is protected and accessible only to authorized users, while the declarative metadata spec enables better governance and automation.
Regulatory compliance
Hasura complies with strict data requirements like HIPAA, SOC 2, and GDPR, making Hasura + MongoDB the preferred solution for healthcare and finance organizations.
Join across MongoDB collections
By introspecting your MongoDB collections, Hasura can automatically create schemas and API endpoints (in GraphQL, REST, etc.) that let you query data, along with its relationships, eliminating the need to stitch together data from different collections in your application code.
Deep role-based access controls
You can implement permissions in Hasura with grants baked into tokens, session variables, or database attributes. Configure granular access to read and write data, to and from MongoDB collections, and apply authorization rules based on policy enforcement principles, across all data sources.
LLM-powered data retrieval
Hasura PromptQL is a framework for your data agent that sits on your data API layer. When prompted, PromptQL generates editable and instantly executable query plans across all your MongoDB collections and other sources, intelligently retrieving just the data you need to make business decisions.
The enterprise modernization solution
Hasura + MongoDB is an optimal solution for enterprises looking to modernize. As organizations move toward developing AI agents internally, utilizing PromptQL on company data stored in MongoDB and other data sources allows businesses to quickly retrieve information for decision-making securely.
Frequently asked questions
Can I use Hasura with MongoDB Atlas?
How can I ensure that my MongoDB APIs are secure?
Can I combine data from MongoDB and other sources in a single query?
Can I use Hasura with existing MongoDB databases?
How does Hasura optimize API performance for MongoDB?