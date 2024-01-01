Hasura Cloud is architected to help companies follow the three tenets of Information Security: confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Hasura Cloud undergoes three layers of security scrutiny. As part of our certification process, we undergo routine testing from external agencies to ensure industry standards are maintained. As an open-source software, our internals are exposed for regular scrutiny from our community to ensure components stay current.

To incentivize the community for an extra layer of scrutiny, we also offer a path for responsible disclosure.