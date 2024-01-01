Hasura Cloud Security
Our mission
Hasura Cloud is architected to help companies follow the three tenets of Information Security: confidentiality, integrity, and availability.
Hasura Cloud undergoes three layers of security scrutiny. As part of our certification process, we undergo routine testing from external agencies to ensure industry standards are maintained. As an open-source software, our internals are exposed for regular scrutiny from our community to ensure components stay current.
To incentivize the community for an extra layer of scrutiny, we also offer a path for responsible disclosure.
Security requires robust authentication and authorization
Hasura Cloud provides enterprise grade authorization that can integrate with your authentication provider of choice.
Hasura Cloud provides stateless authorization with JWT controls either through authorization headers, cookies, or webhooks. Being built on Postgres, session based control can always be configured but there are a number of good reasons to prefer stateless authentication.
Security is more than just authentication and authorization
Confidentiality
Integrity
Availability
Hasura undergoes rigorous compliance audits
To achieve our SOC 2 Type II certification, we have implemented an exhaustive list of security controls including technical safeguards like penetration testing by an independent security firm, vulnerability scans and encryption, and process measures such as security training and disaster recovery planning. The audit report is available on request, under an NDA.
Hasura Cloud’s HIPAA compliance has been audited by an independent third party, and includes controls just as stringent as that of healthcare organizations to protect the privacy, security, and integrity of protected health information (PHI). As part of Hasura Cloud’s Enterprise plan, we can also sign Business Associate Agreements (BAA) with our customers as needed.
We regularly undergo penetration testing by an independent security firm as part of our SOC 2 process and can provide findings to customers as required under NDA.
Our offerings are fully GDPR compliant. Read our Privacy Policy.
We are happy to arrange custom DPAs where required.
Hasura, Inc operates an Information Security Management System that conforms to the requirements stated in the standard: ISO/IEC 27001:2013 supporting the Hasura GraphQL Engine. We achieved multi-site certification, covering our primary office locations in San Francisco, United States and Bangalore, India.